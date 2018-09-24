I'm looking for some feedback and insights into what DNS servers people are using, and in particular what DNS servers to use in balancing performance vs privacy.

In recent times there has been a number of privacy focused DNS services launched, Quad9 and Cloudfare's offering spring to mind, and to this laymen they look like a good option. BUT I recall historical comments on Geekzone that using these third party DNS services, in particular Google, can bypass any caching your ISP does and potentially impact performance. For example when downloading games from Steam the requests would likely go to Sydney based Steam servers rather than local ISP cache's and consequently impact performance.

These comments are probably a few years old if I recall correctly, so was keen to get more up to date thoughts from some of the more informed members as to what DNS servers they use and why?

Personally I'm running Pi-hole at home which is configure to forward DNS requests to the Spark DNS servers (Bigpipe customer). Recent reading has brought Unbound to my attention and the option of configuring Pi-hole as a recursive DNS server. It appears to be a straightforward installation.