Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)TP-LINK Deco M5 WiFi mesh system / Spark NZ VLAN
chrisrnz

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270463 10-May-2020 19:43
Send private message quote this post

Hey everyone!

I'm new here! Geekzone has helped me so much in the past so I figured I'd join the community in hope I can contribute positively using my knowledge. It just so happens I've hit a little snag as well that I'm just not getting anywhere with - I hope someone can help. I have seen a closely related forum post on the matter but I'm not so sure if it will definitely help so I thought I'd try my luck and actually make a post!

So, in my home, I have been using a fibre connection through Spark NZ using a Spark router that connects to the ONT Fibre box on the wall. I recently decided to purchase the TP-LINK Deco M5 WiFi mesh network and I was hoping to connect it directly to the ONT Fibre box. When I tried to do that, it just failed, the Deco couldn't pick up an internet connection. Everyone I spoke to (Spark, some friends of mine that understand this stuff well) either couldn't help or they said to just connect the Deco to the Spark router. I found that kind of pointless to be honest, I want a simple minimalist set up. Nonetheless, I connected it like this and it works fine:

ONT Fibre Box > Spark Router > Deco 1 > Deco 2 > Deco 3

There's an ethernet connection between Deco 1 and Deco 2.

I would like to set it up like this:

ONT Fibre Box > Deco 1 > Deco 2 > Deco 3

My understanding is that it's possible but you need to use the information from the Spark website on setting up a non-spark router.

My question is mainly around how exactly I input all this information now that I've set up the Deco system with the router. Do I plug Deco 1 into the ONT and then simply adjust the settings in the TP-LINK app's advanced settings? Or do I need to reset everything and start again and, in which case, how do I actually get to the advanced settings to enter this information in if the Wifi network hasn't been created?

Thank you so much in advance for your help. I'm hoping to get a bit of direction here and to contribute to the collective intelligence of this community in the future!

Chris R

Create new topic
shk292
2496 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2480810 10-May-2020 20:14
Send private message quote this post

I have the same system, but I'm on Slingshot.  I have mine connected directly to the ONT.  The setup was all done through the app, and was easy enough I think (a year or so ago now).  Just need to make sure that you set up PPOE or DHCP correctly, select VLAN 10 if required for Spark, and enter your credentials.  I think there's a setting somewhere for "NZ UFB" or similar.

 

It is frustrating that the ISPs say to connect these and Google Home etc to the ISP router, because if you do that you lose a lot of the cool features of these devices.

 

I would be inclined to factory reset the device, and then go through the setup from scratch using the app.

 

Feel free to PM me if you get stuck

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
chrisrnz

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2480815 10-May-2020 20:26
Send private message quote this post

shk292:

I have the same system, but I'm on Slingshot.  I have mine connected directly to the ONT.  The setup was all done through the app, and was easy enough I think (a year or so ago now).  Just need to make sure that you set up PPOE or DHCP correctly, select VLAN 10 if required for Spark, and enter your credentials.  I think there's a setting somewhere for "NZ UFB" or similar.


It is frustrating that the ISPs say to connect these and Google Home etc to the ISP router, because if you do that you lose a lot of the cool features of these devices.


I would be inclined to factory reset the device, and then go through the setup from scratch using the app.


Feel free to PM me if you get stuck



Thank you! That's a bit clearer actually. I'll likely wait until next weekend before I do that as there's a few people working from home at the moment and I don't want to mess with anything too much!

I agree that it's frustrating that they suggest the router as a solution. It seems like they opt for that as their solution because it's just easier to explain than taking their customers through the correct steps to begin with. When I was first setting it up, I wasn't totally sure if I used Dynamic IP / Static IP and Spark NZ told me to contact TP-LINK to find out... I was like, really... TP-LINK don't know what type of IP addresses Spark NZ customer's use.

I initially wanted to go with Google Nest WiFi but I read online that it doesn't support VLAN Tagging which is why I went with the Deco M5. I can use it but I have to go through the router. It surprises me that Google wouldn't include this functionality.

Thanks again for your help!

liferocks
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3013150 22-Dec-2022 16:12
Send private message quote this post

I have just set up my Tp-Link Deco M5 to connect directly to the ONT with Spark NZ fibre.

 

I did it like this:

 

In the Deco app click on the 'more' menu and 'internet connection'.

 

Then change the internet connection type to 'PPPoE' and add the generic username & password as per the spark setup page ('user @ spark .co.nz & password but can be anything except blank).

 

Click 'Save', then back out of the 'internet connection' menu and click on the 'Advanced' menu.

 

Under 'advanced' select 'IPTV/VLAN' enable it and under 'ISP Profile' select 'New Zealand UFB'  this automatically selects VLAN ID to 10 and priority to 0.

 

Click 'Save', then it is all setup.

 

Plug the main Deco M5 directly into the ONT instead of the ISP supplied router.

 

At this point I rebooted the ONT, but I suspect this is not necessary.

 

Then the internet worked without the ISP supplied router.

 

 

 

Note: the Deco app was already setup & connected to my M5 units & they were already in 'Wi-Fi Router' mode rather than 'Access Point' mode.



networkn
Networkn
28227 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3013151 22-Dec-2022 16:16
Send private message quote this post

What @liferocks said, do the Deco to the ONT. We did this for a customer just yesterday. 

 

Two things to note. Username and password for pppoe can be anything. spark@spark.co.nz

 

Password spark. 

 

The big thing is VLAN10 otherwise it will never work. 

 

Don't worry about your spark router. It's extraneous.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 