I've got a Ring Floodlight Cam setup for the house and it works great.

On my rural property I have some sheds about 70m away where I'd like to add a 2nd Ring Camera.

My background is in networking (12 years working in Cisco R&D) so I'm comfortable with networking although maybe a little out of date (it's been 15 years since I left that industry!)

I was looking at buying a Ubiquiti NanoStation LocoM2 to extend my home WiFi to the sheds.

I'm assuming that I'll need a 2nd one at the sheds to complete the bridge? I read somewhere that you might be able to get the WiFi of the device you are connecting to, to work with just one bridge? Just wanted to verify or discount that before I go spending more money on kit I don't need? (TX would work but the other device would need a direction WiFi aerial for RX I would think and Ring Cams don't off those).

Assuming I need a 2nd NanoStation bridge - can it be configured to be both bridge and AP at the same time?

If I can't then the kit list starts to mount up.

Worst case would be:

[House Wifi] --- [Ubiquiti NanoStation LocoM2 #1] ++++++ [Ubiquiti NanoStation LocoM2 #2] --- [AP(+Switch?)] +++[Ring Camera]

I found a thread on this forum where something like this was asked but I didn't find a definitive answer in it for a complete setup.

Always worth re-asking since tech is fluid and constantly changing!

Thanks!