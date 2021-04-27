Getting a Huawei B618S-65D Wireless Broadband Modem sent out from Spark, and even if we have a new RBI mast up behind the house, we're in a dip/valley and out of eye shot of it.

Reception so far has been poor.

I've been looking at the 8DBI DUAL POLARISED 698-960/1710-2700MHZ 3G/4G/LTE ANTENNA but I'm wondering if getting something that allows more height would make a significant difference to pull the signal in from higher.

Can anyone share any insight or product recommendations to optimise our set-up?

Cheers folks!