ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)In a valley dip in front of a mast. Whats a decent Antenna to boost a Spark Huawei B618S-65D Modem out of it ?
#284529 27-Apr-2021 21:40
Getting a Huawei B618S-65D Wireless Broadband Modem sent out from Spark, and even if we have a new RBI mast up behind the house, we're in a dip/valley and out of eye shot of it.

 

Reception so far has been poor.

 

I've been looking at the  8DBI DUAL POLARISED 698-960/1710-2700MHZ 3G/4G/LTE ANTENNA  but I'm wondering if getting something that allows more height would make a significant difference to pull the signal in from higher. 

 

Can anyone share any insight or product recommendations to optimise our set-up?

 

Cheers folks!

 

 

  #2699002 27-Apr-2021 21:52
Found a decent article on the topic here. https://poynting.tech/articles/antenna-faq/how-to-install-an-lte-antenna/

 

Recommends checking out various positions and being weary of extending the cable length. The trade off to get high might not be worth it.

  #2699004 27-Apr-2021 21:56
Haven't received it yet, but it would appear the modem comes with two external antenna ports. So maybe a second antenna would be a better investment of time and money than trying to get higher.

 

Hence this recommendation: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/ant-228.html as its a polarised dual set-up

  #2699017 27-Apr-2021 23:17
Where are you based?



  #2699018 27-Apr-2021 23:20
Pohara Valley, Takaka

  #2699023 27-Apr-2021 23:43
