Deals647483

Failed at trying to make wired printer wireless
#284564 30-Apr-2021 15:56
Hello!

 

How can I link the wired printer up to the modem? It doesn't seem like the smart modem even has a wireless printer server option 

 

I have the generic spark smart modem and a brother USB printer (non-wireless)

 

I read that you can connect the printer to use the smart modem using it as a wireless printer server

 

I tried connecting the printer to the smart modem following some youtube video to try it out, but after some playing around it doesn't seem like the smart modem even recognizes there's a printer connected to it or if there's anything about the printer on the wireless network after the setup.

 

Thank you!

 1 | 2
nzkc
  #2700177 30-Apr-2021 16:04
Something like a raspberry pi acting as a print server could be worth looking into.

jonb
  #2700179 30-Apr-2021 16:25
Most Brother printers have a network port. You can plug the network cable direct from the printer to a network port on the modem/router.

Dynamic
  #2700183 30-Apr-2021 16:40
A little step back...  what are you trying to achieve by this change, and what model is the printer?




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

wellygary
  #2700189 30-Apr-2021 17:02
You plug the printer into the modem/router, then you configure each device (laptop etc) to connect to the printer attached to the modem...

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=230304

 

 

  #2700193 30-Apr-2021 17:27
Dynamic:

 

A little step back...  what are you trying to achieve by this change, and what model is the printer?

 

 

 

 

Ok long story is I want to buy a laser printer off fb market, there are some non-wireless options that look like a good deal.

 

I saw you could turn a non-wireless printer into a wireless one by just plugging it into your internet router and playing around with some settings while following what the online tutorial

 

I discovered that my settings on the spark smart modem did not match up but I just skipped those steps and proceeded on

 

I am doing this on a very old 2010 brother DCP-195C that a very good salesman sold to my mother.

Dynamic
  #2700196 30-Apr-2021 17:31
The majority of laser printers have network ports in them, so if your goal is to network a new (to you) laser that you are about to buy, just pick one up that has a network connection.  Honestly you'll save a lot of headaches.

 

Networking USB printers is very hit and miss, in my experience.




Deals647483

  #2700199 30-Apr-2021 18:05
jonb: Most Brother printers have a network port. You can plug the network cable direct from the printer to a network port on the modem/router.

 

awesome when I'm looking at the printers I am interested in buying I will make sure a network port is something listed.

 

I am currently just trialing it out on a brother DCP-195C from 2010 to see if I can get it going before buying a USB-printer, it does not have a network port.



freitasm
  #2700201 30-Apr-2021 18:16
These days you shouldn't really buy a USB printer. Most modern printers will support at least WiFi and that's all you need really. It's even better because it doesn't need to be near your router, which could be somewhere else with better coverage location.




raytaylor
  #2700616 2-May-2021 09:13
According to the brother website the DCP-195C does have a wired network port. 
Sometimes you lift up the scanner bed and will find the port inside the machine with tracks for you to route the cable out. 
In other cases, it is on the back of the printer. 

 

 

1) Plug the printer into the router using the hardwired network port
2) Confirm it has a network ip address issued by the router via the onboard menu  
3) Connect your laptop to the router using Wi-Fi 
4) Use the brother driver setup wizard to configure the printer as a hard wired or network connected printer. Even though you are connected to the router wirelessly. 

Newer printers dont work well with USB sharing on the routers because they dont often support the old DOS style printing format where the USB port emulates a parallel port. The drivers are too modern for this. Its easier just to use the network port. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Deals647483

  #2700845 2-May-2021 18:49
Hey guys thanks for all the replies!

 

I have came to the conclusion that will look for a printer that is either wireless or has an ethernet port!

 

the reason why my current setup failed was that my router's (spark smart modem) USB port is intended for 3G and 4G dongles so it does not support a print a server(well obviously because my printer sucks too).

 

Thank you all for your help! I am aware of what to look for now because of you guys <3

allan
  #2700911 3-May-2021 08:04
nzkc:

Something like a raspberry pi acting as a print server could be worth looking into.


Just to add to the discussion, I took the Raspberry Pi as a print server approach with an old USB only Brother HL-2140. I did initially have a bit of difficulty finding the correct Linux printer definition file for the HL-2140, but once I had that, just followed one of the numerous how-to instructions.
It works great and I've had zero issues printing to it.

outdoorsnz
  #2700986 3-May-2021 10:15
allan:
nzkc:

 

Something like a raspberry pi acting as a print server could be worth looking into.

 


Just to add to the discussion, I took the Raspberry Pi as a print server approach with an old USB only Brother HL-2140. I did initially have a bit of difficulty finding the correct Linux printer definition file for the HL-2140, but once I had that, just followed one of the numerous how-to instructions.
It works great and I've had zero issues printing to it.

 

@allan. I have a brother HL-2140 printer for many many years. It just keeps going and going. Found a drum for $20 and has a new life! What driver / model did you choose in the raspberry pi printer setup? I couldn't find the correct one

allan
  #2703728 8-May-2021 17:43
outdoorsnz:

 

@allan. I have a brother HL-2140 printer for many many years. It just keeps going and going. Found a drum for $20 and has a new life! What driver / model did you choose in the raspberry pi printer setup? I couldn't find the correct one 

 

@outdoorsnz Sorry I completely missed your reply. I scored a similar "deal" at my previous employer where in cleaning out some stuff in a cupboard there was a new drum, plus a new toner cartridge for an HL-2140. No one could actually remember the organisation actually owning one, so I claimed them before they headed to the tip. Have used the toner, but haven't had to replace the drum yet.

 

The ppd file I used was called "Brother-HL-2140-hpijs-pcl5e.ppd". Unsure now where I downloaded this from, but if you can't find it, drop me a DM and I'll forward you a copy.

K8Toledo
  #2703773 8-May-2021 22:07
raytaylor:

 

According to the brother website the DCP-195C does have a wired network port. 

 

 

 

 

Not according to the User Manual...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Or Brother website?

 

 

 





freitasm
  #2703774 8-May-2021 22:22
DCP-195C | Inkjet Printers |Brother says it does:

 




