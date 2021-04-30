Deals647483

Hello!

How can I link the wired printer up to the modem? It doesn't seem like the smart modem even has a wireless printer server option

I have the generic spark smart modem and a brother USB printer (non-wireless)

I read that you can connect the printer to use the smart modem using it as a wireless printer server

I tried connecting the printer to the smart modem following some youtube video to try it out, but after some playing around it doesn't seem like the smart modem even recognizes there's a printer connected to it or if there's anything about the printer on the wireless network after the setup.

Thank you!