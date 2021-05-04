Appreciate any advice - I'm not a network expert by any means.

We purchased the X20 3-pack. We have a gigabit fibre connection and ISP supplied modem. The first X20 is connected to the modem with ethernet. The other 2 X20s connected automatically wirelessly during setup.

Consider 3 rooms in a straight line. The ONT, modem and main X20 in the left room, a wireless X20 in the centre room and another wireless X20 in the right room.

We are finding that a person in the right (far) room will get faster internet speeds if they turn off the X20 in that room, and simply connect to the X20 in the middle room. Is this to be expected? Basically if we stand right next to each X20, we are getting 500Mbps in the left room, 200Mbps in the middle room and 100Mbps in the right room. It sounds like it's defeating the purpose of having multiple mesh points as we'd probably get the same throughput if the 2nd and 3rd X20s weren't even turned on?