boingoboingo:

Hey y'all,

I am sure this question has been asked already in this forum, but I can't find the easy answer.

Situation:

- We have Fibre Broadband through Contact Energy

- 3-story house

- Netcom Wireless Router / Modem came with the deal

- Our wifi sucks. My guess is too many devices (6 Google speakers, iPad, phones, Nintendo Switch, Laptops, etc. all competing for wifi in a four-person household).

- Some time ago I tried to add to the Wifi by plugging an old Vodafone router/modem into the new one and following some online tutorial to create an additional access point. Has improved coverage, but seems to confuse devices? Access points share name with original access points.

I'm done with messing around, just want to get a solution that delivers reliable speed and connectivity. I assume I'll always be stuck with the Netgear Modem that came with the Fibre Plan, as this has our login-info to the network? So any new thing I get needs to plug into that thing? A modem in a modem? Is that smart?



What's the best way to just get this sorted? I don't need a super-highspeed gaming setup, just reliable wifi in our house...

Is Google Wifi still a thing? They don't sell it on the google shop? Or was that never the thing?