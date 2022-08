Since Vodafone are kind enough to put the WAN traffic on vlan10, I can plug the ONT directly into the switch and use the pfsense box for routing. (lan traffic on vlan20, wan traffic on vlan10). It works, but I guess the NIC is not powerful enough as I get a significant amount of packet loss.

Is it a bad idea to set up my home network this way? If not, any suggestions for a decent NIC that doesnt cost the earth that I can plug into a somewhat modern server running pfsense ?