@GeoffisPure In respect of TV Ethernet speeds, several people here are saying “no need for more than 100Mbps when streaming - so what’s the use-case and problem?”

That used to be true and mainly still is - but not always these days. Anyway the OCD-me finds it disappointing to have 1Gbps Max Fibre and get less than 100Mbps on my TV, because the TV's performance is limited by the manufacturer.

Recently I found this video by UK-based TV guru, Vincent Teoh, where he discusses all this and demonstrates a work-around for getting higher Ethernet speeds on late-model LG and Sony TVs - using an Ethernet-USB adapter.

Maybe this approach is well-known and is often used but I wasn’t aware of it until recently.

I couldn’t find his recommended Cable Matters brand adapter here in NZ. It’s available via Amazon Oz - have ordered and it will be here in a week or two.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIef8iRZhLE

(Vincent Teoh is a former professional TV calibrator. He has many TV-related videos on YouTube under ‘HDTVTest’ - reviews, comparisons, settings, calibration etc. He’s excellent IMO.)