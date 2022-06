Tried several times to reset the above router to default and the web page standard password admin/admin would not work, did manage to get to a user page using user/user but had no admin permissions.

I found that I could log in to an SSH session using the default IP and admin/admin and after typing 'help' received a list of the commands available.

An admin password reset is then possible which then gives full access to the web config.

Hope this helps someone else.