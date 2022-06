currently on Gigantic Fibre with slingshot using Fritz!Box 7490, wired is great but wifi drops all the time (annoying as hell)

Some recommendations would be great, budget $300 can do more if need be

currently looking at some like this?? - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL6180/TP-Link-Archer-AX20-MU-MIMO-Gigabit-Wi-Fi-Router-D?qr=popular_related_products