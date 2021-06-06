maveric: Hello, need some recommendations for a wifi mesh to support Hyperfibre speeds? Is there currently available in the market?



My current setup is using Google nEst by Orcon UFB.

Zero recommendations because what you want to do (speeds greater than 1Gbps over WiFi using mesh) is simply not possible.

Firstly WiFi doesn't deliver real world speeds of more than 1Gbps anyway, and in the real world speeds of 500-700Mbps range are what one would consider a great deployment. Secondly nobody ever uses the word mesh in the same sentence as performance when you're talking about WiFi.