Mesh Wifi setup to support Hyperfibre 2
maveric

19 posts

Geek


#286103 6-Jun-2021 10:16
Hello, need some recommendations for a wifi mesh to support Hyperfibre speeds? Is there currently available in the market?

My current setup is using Google nEst by Orcon UFB.

 1 | 2
Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718886 6-Jun-2021 10:18
really hyper fibre over a Wi-Fi mesh network whyyyyyyyy?

cyril7
8713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2718888 6-Jun-2021 10:28
Hyper fibre and wireless reticulation I don't believe is the expected use case. With current wireless tech that many/most of your client devices possibly don't support might see speeds approaching 1 gigabit if you are lucky.

If you intend to use wireless meshing, then nah, not happening maybe 300-500Mb/s at optimistic best.

Cyril

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718889 6-Jun-2021 10:31
maveric: Hello, need some recommendations for a wifi mesh to support Hyperfibre speeds? Is there currently available in the market?

My current setup is using Google nEst by Orcon UFB.

 

Zero recommendations because what you want to do (speeds greater than 1Gbps over WiFi using mesh) is simply not possible.

 

Firstly WiFi doesn't deliver real world speeds of more than 1Gbps anyway, and in the real world speeds of 500-700Mbps range are what one would consider a great deployment. Secondly nobody ever uses the word mesh in the same sentence as performance when you're talking about WiFi.

 

 

 

 



Scott3
2728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718890 6-Jun-2021 10:33
No wifi is available that will keep up with hyper fiber (2000, 4000 and 8000? Mbps) in the real world.

As an example, the below test got 1523Mbps at 2 meters, and 868 Mbps at 22meters.

 

https://www.cnet.com/home/internet/how-fast-is-wi-fi-6/

 

 

 

Just pick the best wifi6 gear you can (both access points & clients) and be happy with the blazing fast Wifi speeds even if they are sub hyperfiber speeds.

 

And hardwire everything you can.

 

Consider a Enterprise style wired access point solution rather than a wireless mesh. i.e. these:

 

https://store.ui.com/products/unifi-6-long-range-access-point

 

 

 

 

cyril7
8713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2718891 6-Jun-2021 10:34
So if you are using wireless local reticulation then maybe hyper fibre is not suitable, save some money and just go with a standard gig service.

Cyril

Jiriteach
723 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2718900 6-Jun-2021 10:39
Going to be a struggle to even achieve 1gig. I have 4 of the latest UniFi U6 AP’s now at home and get ~850mbps.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718918 6-Jun-2021 11:15
Jiriteach: Going to be a struggle to even achieve 1gig. I have 4 of the latest UniFi U6 AP’s now at home and get ~850mbps.

 

And to be be getting those sorts of speeds you need to be using 3x3 or 4x4 client devices, and wide channel widths. As wider channel widths mean reduced coverage, so in a typical home environment will mean reduced performance.



Jiriteach
723 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2718920 6-Jun-2021 11:20
sbiddle:

And to be be getting those sorts of speeds you need to be using 3x3 or 4x4 client devices, and wide channel widths. As wider channel widths mean reduced coverage, so in a typical home environment will mean reduced performance.



Yup totally which is why I have 4 which is expensive but does provide performance. Have to run 5Ghz at 80Mhz to get these speeds but as you say - range drops quickly.

Delorean
370 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718929 6-Jun-2021 12:11
maveric: Hello, need some recommendations for a wifi mesh to support Hyperfibre speeds? Is there currently available in the market?

My current setup is using Google nEst by Orcon UFB.


Hopefully you have the majority of your network linked by ethernet……If you are just using wifi then hyperfibre is pointless as there is nothing available to get speeds in excess of 1GB!

maveric

19 posts

Geek


  #2720337 7-Jun-2021 18:36
My house is 3 levels, each floor has a network port link from the ground floor ONT. I would usually connect tv, console, work laptop to Ethernet while other devices on wifi.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2720341 7-Jun-2021 18:40
maveric: My house is 3 levels, each floor has a network port link from the ground floor ONT. I would usually connect tv, console, work laptop to Ethernet while other devices on wifi.

 

For a multi story house there is no way in the world you'd want to consider a mesh solution. Antennas in most devices are omnidirectional, so form a donut shaped antenna pattern which doesn't go up or down. The best solution is cabled access points on each floor, particularly if you want 5GHz coverage.

 

 

 

 

Jiriteach
723 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2720342 7-Jun-2021 18:42
maveric: My house is 3 levels, each floor has a network port link from the ground floor ONT. I would usually connect tv, console, work laptop to Ethernet while other devices on wifi.


Hyperfibre is a little pointless given that some of all of those devices would have at a max a gig port. TV most likely 100mb so you’ll be barely pushing 1gb/sec from a wired connection to your work laptop unless you have a 10gig card in there!

cyril7
8713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2720343 7-Jun-2021 18:43
Hi so the other wifi devices are what exactly, if we are talking tablets, phones maybe the odd 2ndry laptop, then those devices are simply negver going to pull more than a few 10s of Mb/s. So why the 8G need to those devices, or do you know something we have missed.

Cyril

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10950 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2720351 7-Jun-2021 19:57
The truth is if you're asking this question you absolutely don't need Hyperfibre.

 

Read this for a start: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html

 

The question for you - what are you hoping to achieve by switching to Hyperfibre?




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

maveric

19 posts

Geek


  #2720639 8-Jun-2021 11:13
Jiriteach:
maveric: My house is 3 levels, each floor has a network port link from the ground floor ONT. I would usually connect tv, console, work laptop to Ethernet while other devices on wifi.


Hyperfibre is a little pointless given that some of all of those devices would have at a max a gig port. TV most likely 100mb so you’ll be barely pushing 1gb/sec from a wired connection to your work laptop unless you have a 10gig card in there!


Thanks for all the tips and advice thus far. Very insightful.

What’s a recommended cable access point to consider? What brands?

I got this bridged port installed from the ground floor and i checked all cables are in cat6.
Will this be of any help?




