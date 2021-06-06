Hello, need some recommendations for a wifi mesh to support Hyperfibre speeds? Is there currently available in the market?
My current setup is using Google nEst by Orcon UFB.
really hyper fibre over a Wi-Fi mesh network whyyyyyyyy?
maveric: Hello, need some recommendations for a wifi mesh to support Hyperfibre speeds? Is there currently available in the market?
My current setup is using Google nEst by Orcon UFB.
Zero recommendations because what you want to do (speeds greater than 1Gbps over WiFi using mesh) is simply not possible.
Firstly WiFi doesn't deliver real world speeds of more than 1Gbps anyway, and in the real world speeds of 500-700Mbps range are what one would consider a great deployment. Secondly nobody ever uses the word mesh in the same sentence as performance when you're talking about WiFi.
No wifi is available that will keep up with hyper fiber (2000, 4000 and 8000? Mbps) in the real world.
As an example, the below test got 1523Mbps at 2 meters, and 868 Mbps at 22meters.
https://www.cnet.com/home/internet/how-fast-is-wi-fi-6/
Just pick the best wifi6 gear you can (both access points & clients) and be happy with the blazing fast Wifi speeds even if they are sub hyperfiber speeds.
And hardwire everything you can.
Consider a Enterprise style wired access point solution rather than a wireless mesh. i.e. these:
https://store.ui.com/products/unifi-6-long-range-access-point
Jiriteach: Going to be a struggle to even achieve 1gig. I have 4 of the latest UniFi U6 AP’s now at home and get ~850mbps.
And to be be getting those sorts of speeds you need to be using 3x3 or 4x4 client devices, and wide channel widths. As wider channel widths mean reduced coverage, so in a typical home environment will mean reduced performance.
sbiddle:
And to be be getting those sorts of speeds you need to be using 3x3 or 4x4 client devices, and wide channel widths. As wider channel widths mean reduced coverage, so in a typical home environment will mean reduced performance.
maveric: Hello, need some recommendations for a wifi mesh to support Hyperfibre speeds? Is there currently available in the market?
My current setup is using Google nEst by Orcon UFB.
maveric: My house is 3 levels, each floor has a network port link from the ground floor ONT. I would usually connect tv, console, work laptop to Ethernet while other devices on wifi.
For a multi story house there is no way in the world you'd want to consider a mesh solution. Antennas in most devices are omnidirectional, so form a donut shaped antenna pattern which doesn't go up or down. The best solution is cabled access points on each floor, particularly if you want 5GHz coverage.
maveric: My house is 3 levels, each floor has a network port link from the ground floor ONT. I would usually connect tv, console, work laptop to Ethernet while other devices on wifi.
The truth is if you're asking this question you absolutely don't need Hyperfibre.
Read this for a start: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html
The question for you - what are you hoping to achieve by switching to Hyperfibre?
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
Jiriteach:maveric: My house is 3 levels, each floor has a network port link from the ground floor ONT. I would usually connect tv, console, work laptop to Ethernet while other devices on wifi.
Hyperfibre is a little pointless given that some of all of those devices would have at a max a gig port. TV most likely 100mb so you’ll be barely pushing 1gb/sec from a wired connection to your work laptop unless you have a 10gig card in there!