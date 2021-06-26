Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
redeye52

#288406 26-Jun-2021 14:56
Just moved into the new place and trying to get my internet working.

 

There are 12 ports around the home but currently only the WiFi works - I didn't have any spare cables having just moved in so the Enable tech couldn't help me set it up (though he offered).

 

The current state is per the picture below.

 

  • Am I right in assuming that to get connectivity on the ports in each room, I just need to plug in an ethernet cable between the Fritz LAN port + patch panel?
  • There are only 3 more spare LAN ports on the Fritz, so presumably I can just use my existing 16 port switch and do Fritz Lan port > switch > ethernet from switch port to each patch panel port?
  • There are 4 extra patch panel ports which unused - I plan to get some POE cameras set up, so presume I can just ask the electrician to terminate it to the same panel?

The plan eventually is to get my GWN7000 set up with my GWN7610 x 2 for WiFi that I have somewhere (misplaced it two house moves ago lol)

 

Jiriteach
  #2735057 26-Jun-2021 15:11
You need a switch. Fritzbox LAN2 or 3 or 4 into the switch and then cables from the patch panel to the switch for those you want to be live.

Jiriteach
  #2735058 26-Jun-2021 15:16
Ports 2, 3, 4 from the Frizbox can also patch directly into the panel since it’s a switch in effect. For POE - depends on the camera and type of POE. Either can be powered via a POE switch (check total output) against the number of cameras you are going to have else use POE injectors.

Jase2985
  #2735114 26-Jun-2021 17:56
Whats the white cable?

 

Get a small 16 port switch (if you want all the ports livened up and go from ETH 2-4 on the Fritz to the switch then from the switch to the patch panels. or an 8 port one so you can have 7 livened

 

you will need a 3rd power point in there though for the switch

 

 

 

 



mattwnz
  #2735136 26-Jun-2021 18:45
Jase2985:

 

Whats the white cable?

 

 

 

 

TV Aerial / Coaxial?

Goosey
  #2735153 26-Jun-2021 19:35
mattwnz:

 

Jase2985:

 

Whats the white cable?

 

 

 

 

TV Aerial / Coaxial?

 

 

 

 

I think @Jase2985 was looking at the white cable on the left? 
- looks like a gun ho painter…those cables would have been dangling out before sparky came back to “fit off / install that cabinet).

 

 

 

 

sbiddle
  #2735158 26-Jun-2021 19:47
White cable is RG6 coax for TV.

redeye52

  #2735162 26-Jun-2021 19:58
Jase2985:

 

Whats the white cable?

 

Get a small 16 port switch (if you want all the ports livened up and go from ETH 2-4 on the Fritz to the switch then from the switch to the patch panels. or an 8 port one so you can have 7 livened

 

you will need a 3rd power point in there though for the switch

 

 

Does it need to be a POE switch if I want to run the Grandstream APs in from some of the ports (and don't want to use an injector). I do have a POE 8 port somewhere amongst all my moving stuff.

 

White is for TV. The white ethernet cables are the painters doing - as someone else pointed out, the cables were loose when the painter came out and boy he did not do a good job of painting. Had to have whole rooms repainted from such poor work



everettpsycho
  #2735231 27-Jun-2021 08:21
If you have a pair running to a room your need a few ports in like the living room I'd consider relocating the fritzbox to there and using the second port as a return channel to reach a switch to decongest the media panel a bit. Our rental has single ports so our media panel is now stuck open as I can't get everything in there and canoes are now permanently running out to the router in the side. It drives me mad every time I see it. This is something I won't be repeating in our build and had to contest with the sparky that I do indeed need two ports in every room to give me some flexibility with his I set it all up.

Jase2985
  #2735235 27-Jun-2021 08:40
sbiddle: White cable is RG6 coax for TV.

 

thats a lot of tv cable

 

 

 

If you have a POE switch you can use that in there will give you 7 spare ports for connections

Bung
  #2735258 27-Jun-2021 09:38
Jase2985:

sbiddle: White cable is RG6 coax for TV.


thats a lot of tv cable




Probably an install like my neighbour's. Coax everywhere she could possibly fit a tv but Cat 6 only to places that would suit a telephone.

shk292
  #2735294 27-Jun-2021 11:16
Bung:

Probably an install like my neighbour's. Coax everywhere she could possibly fit a tv but Cat 6 only to places that would suit a telephone.

 

Dates back to the gold old days of plumbing SkyTV around the house via analogue UHF.  Evidently some sparkies still think this is a thing

everettpsycho
  #2735303 27-Jun-2021 11:41
Probably an install like my neighbour's. Coax everywhere she could possibly fit a tv but Cat 6 only to places that would suit a telephone.


This is exactly what our house has, 2 ethernet jack's both in the living room at places you might want the TV, then coax everywhere else. I've had to run a 10m lead from the garage to where we have a desk to feed the computer and laptops.

When we talked to the sparky about our build he was going to put one ethernet jack behind the TV and that was it, when I said I wanted 2 I'm every room he just said don't you have WiFi and questioned the need for two trying to say we would only need one. The guy obviously has no idea how WiFi works and that just loading it up with nothing cabled will seriously reduce speed and remove any options for access points or decent backhaul of a mesh network. While there's no walls we'd be stupid to not put in at least two cables to give us options. I'm already considering how to wire up what we have and I'll be using both sockets in at least three rooms.

quickymart
  #2735337 27-Jun-2021 12:32
^ time for you to find a new electrician maybe?

everettpsycho
  #2735344 27-Jun-2021 12:40
quickymart:

^ time for you to find a new electrician maybe?



It's a house and land package so we get the one the builders use. I just told him what I want eventually he gave up questioning it. Ultimately we are the client and paying for these amendments so he should be happy he's making more money off the job for such simple cabling. I wasn't expecting a network engineer from them but it was weird to get resistance to wanting to spend more money.

sonyxperiageek
  #2735346 27-Jun-2021 12:45
quickymart:

 

^ time for you to find a new electrician maybe?

 

 

Or maybe time to find someone who knows about data cabling.




