Just moved into the new place and trying to get my internet working.

There are 12 ports around the home but currently only the WiFi works - I didn't have any spare cables having just moved in so the Enable tech couldn't help me set it up (though he offered).

The current state is per the picture below.

Am I right in assuming that to get connectivity on the ports in each room, I just need to plug in an ethernet cable between the Fritz LAN port + patch panel?

There are only 3 more spare LAN ports on the Fritz, so presumably I can just use my existing 16 port switch and do Fritz Lan port > switch > ethernet from switch port to each patch panel port?

There are 4 extra patch panel ports which unused - I plan to get some POE cameras set up, so presume I can just ask the electrician to terminate it to the same panel?

The plan eventually is to get my GWN7000 set up with my GWN7610 x 2 for WiFi that I have somewhere (misplaced it two house moves ago lol)