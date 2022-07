For all of those with UDM Pro's - Ubiquiti has released information on the new UDM Pro SE which is available in early release!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oja-PE0fFew

All the bits that the UDM Pro should have had -

Integrated POE switch

Integrated SSD

2.5 GbE WAN

These are useful upgrades!

I want to order one already :)