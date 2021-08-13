I have run a Huawei B681S-65d combo LTE modem/router/switch/WAP provided by ISP Spark since May 2020. It feeds into an EdgeRouter-X which in turn feeds into Unifi switches and WAPs. The B618 was stable until late July / early August 2021but then it crashed inexplicably.

As noted in an earlier GZ recent thread, to simplify the whole system I have disabled all functionality on the Huawei B618 except:

Dialup connection (as on 4G wireless rural BB)

DMZ pointed at the ER-X WAN interface with static IP

Since late July / early August 2021 the B618 has started to randomly lose internet connectivity although when I look into the Spark / Huawei management software it says it is still connected and all status lights are on. I have to reboot the B618 to regain connectivity, which is OK if I'm at home bot not OK if I'm out and the household loses the internet until I get home.

It seems like the B618 is getting a bit "flakey" and I was wondering if anyone else on GZ has experienced the same or similar issues with this unit?

Thanks & regards,