Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Asus ZenWiFI connecting to Spark Fibre
TeTakuta

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#289236 21-Aug-2021 16:08
Send private message

Hey there,

 

Thought I would finally upgrade all of aged Apple network hardware with the ASUS Zen mesh system. Yes, it's fibre ready, but I'm not having any luck getting it to play with the Spark ONT. I've followed the Spark instructions, I have the correct lights in all the right places, but yet no internet. It's running as an access point now as household gaming needs took over precedence, piggy backing off the Spark supplied Huawei router. We have internet, so not all bad, but I just can't get this router to work the way I want it to

 

I don't want to run it as an access point. Is there anyone out there that can help? After my last attempt it looked as if it 😀had an IP assigned to it, DNS, but the lease fields were expired and negotiating. The correct lights on the ONT were working. I must have something incorrect some where.

 

 

 

😀

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Linux
8915 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2764404 21-Aug-2021 16:11
Send private message

Check out threads in the SparkNZ area of Geekzone

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39

TeTakuta

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2764544 21-Aug-2021 20:42
Send private message

Thanks 😇

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 