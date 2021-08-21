Hey there,

Thought I would finally upgrade all of aged Apple network hardware with the ASUS Zen mesh system. Yes, it's fibre ready, but I'm not having any luck getting it to play with the Spark ONT. I've followed the Spark instructions, I have the correct lights in all the right places, but yet no internet. It's running as an access point now as household gaming needs took over precedence, piggy backing off the Spark supplied Huawei router. We have internet, so not all bad, but I just can't get this router to work the way I want it to

I don't want to run it as an access point. Is there anyone out there that can help? After my last attempt it looked as if it 😀had an IP assigned to it, DNS, but the lease fields were expired and negotiating. The correct lights on the ONT were working. I must have something incorrect some where.

