How to extend wifi signal?
#289243 22-Aug-2021 09:59
Hi,

 

I need a better wifi signal in my workshop. I already have a Netgear Powerline Wifi 1000 PLW1000. (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETNGRPL1001/NETGEAR-Homeplug-AV2-PLW1000-1000Mbps-Dual-Kit-wit?qr=pspy&ref=pricespy)

 

One powerline adapter is in the main house plugged into the router and the wifi powerline adapter is in the basement providing wifi there but I need wifi in the shed outside which is weak at best. It seems to me I just need a second wifi powerline adapter to plug in the shed (where there is a powerpoint supplied by the house) then I would have wifi there. So what is it that I need? I can't find just the wifi powerline adapter sold separately to buy. A Wifi extended isn't what I want either as I assume another wifi powerline adapter would be far better for wifi signal strength. Can someone point me in the right direction as to what piece of hardware I need please?

 

 

  #2764680 22-Aug-2021 10:21
You are on the right track with Just needing the PLW1000 but I cant see it as a stand alone device either, just the kit, it does not make a lot of sense.

 

Maybe flick PB an email / ticket and see if it is available as a stand alone device.

 

The PL1000 is available so if worst came to worst, use that and a wireless access point.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2765020 22-Aug-2021 18:38
Thanks for the reply. I asked PB but they don't sell them separately. So strange you can't buy as many extra Powerline wifi adapters as you want without having to purchase the Lan Powerline module as well. Seems like you should be able to. Oh well, guess I'll have to set up a wap as you suggested. Look for a used cheap unit somewhere.

 

Cheers

Stu

Stu
  #2780744 19-Sep-2021 18:30
Have removed a bunch of off topic posts.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

