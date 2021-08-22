Hi,

I need a better wifi signal in my workshop. I already have a Netgear Powerline Wifi 1000 PLW1000. (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETNGRPL1001/NETGEAR-Homeplug-AV2-PLW1000-1000Mbps-Dual-Kit-wit?qr=pspy&ref=pricespy)

One powerline adapter is in the main house plugged into the router and the wifi powerline adapter is in the basement providing wifi there but I need wifi in the shed outside which is weak at best. It seems to me I just need a second wifi powerline adapter to plug in the shed (where there is a powerpoint supplied by the house) then I would have wifi there. So what is it that I need? I can't find just the wifi powerline adapter sold separately to buy. A Wifi extended isn't what I want either as I assume another wifi powerline adapter would be far better for wifi signal strength. Can someone point me in the right direction as to what piece of hardware I need please?