The only real issue is I can't give interface itself a static IPv6 address (which means, for example, I can't point to that address as a gateway or DNS etc). Question 2: Can I use "static IPv6" for the LAN's configuration type without any issue? Should I?

I presume that you are talking about the WAN interface here. The only reason that you would want the WAN interface to have a global unicast IPv6 address is if there is a need to talk to the pfsense router box from the Internet. Packets being routed in and out of the WAN interface use the link-local IPv6 address as they only need to travel between the router and your ISP's next hop router over that local subnet.

But you are still embedded in IPv4 thinking here. Your router presumably has more than one Ethernet port - one for WAN and at least one for LAN. The LAN port will already have a global unicast IPv6 address, and as all global unicast IPv6 addresses are able to be used from the Internet, you just use that address to access the router. This is impossible in a NATed IPv4 network as the only IPv4 address that is globally routable is the one on your WAN port. You do need to set up firewall to allow whatever ports you want to be accessible, that that is all that is needed. So, for example, if you want to run an IPv6 OpenVPN server on the pfsense box, just open port 1194 on the LAN IPv6 address to access from the Internet. Then you will need to set up your external DNS with an AAAA record to point to the LAN port address, such as openvpn.6.my.domain.nz. Or you can run such a server on any of your devices that does IPv6 in the same way, as they are all directly accessible from the Internet.

If you really do need a global unicast IPv6 address on the WAN port, or just want to do it for the sake of completeness as I did, then you need to sacrifice one of your subnets for use with this sort of special purpose address. I chose my 0 subnet. Then you just pick one of the addresses on that subnet and statically assign it to the WAN port. You use a mask of /128 to tell the router that it is a single IPv6 address, not a subnet. The other IPv6 addresses on the chosen subnet can be used for other single addresses if you find a need for one, such as the endpoint addresses of VPNs and tunnels. Use of such single addresses on other boxes would require that you add specific routing to them as a routing rule. Using them on the router itself, it will see them directly and be able to route to them without a rule. The alternative to specific routing rules is to set up a routing protocol such as OSPFv6 or RIPv6 on the router and any box that has addresses other then the one connecting it to the router. Then such boxes and the router will automatically exchange routing data and all the addresses they know about will be shared and accessible to each other. This has the advantage that traffic to such other addresses will not be forced to go via the router if there is a better path.

Question 1: Does "track interface" just mean the LAN uses whatever prefix the WAN obtains, or is there more to it?

I do not know pfsense, so I can not give a definitive answer, but I would expect that the "track interface" option would just get its prefix from the interface it tracks. All IPv6 routers have such an option, but they all seem to use different names for it, and different ways of configuring it. There should be another option, or it might be as part of the "track interface" option, which allows you to specify the subnet number and netmask for the LAN interface. Always use a /64 subnet mask for any subnet you create yourself, unless you are trying to delegate a larger address space to another router. In my ER4, these options are in the prefix delegation section of the WAN interface, where each LAN port gets a delegation specification. But it looks like pfsense puts the settings on the LAN ports, and the setting then specifies the WAN port to get the delegation from.