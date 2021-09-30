Hello. I recently obtained a static IPv6 prefix from my ISP (2degrees).
On the WAN side, the static prefix is obtained the same way I used to get the dynamic prefix - using the DHCPv6 IPv6 configuration type. Same delegation size of /56, same settings, just a static prefix. So far so good.
On the LAN side, I currently have the IPv6 configuration type set to "track interface", tracking the WAN. This is left over from before, and is working OK. But I'm unsure if this is still right/useful now that I have a static prefix?
The only real issue is I can't give interface itself a static IPv6 address (which means, for example, I can't point to that address as a gateway or DNS etc).
Question 1: Does "track interface" just mean the LAN uses whatever prefix the WAN obtains, or is there more to it?
Question 2: Can I use "static IPv6" for the LAN's configuration type without any issue? Should I?
For example, if I know my static prefix will always be 1000:1000:1000:1000::/56, is it OK to just give the LAN interface a static IPv6 of 1000:1000:1000:1000::1/56? Or should that be /64?
When I try this, it seems to stop the DHCPv6 functioning and my clients stop getting addresses within the range I specify (::1000 to ::2000). I see a few addresses outside of that, and none within.
Maybe I just need to wait longer for clients to grab new addresses (it took ages for statically mapped addresses to actually take...).
And I could just be seeing SLAAC or temporary IPv6 addresses (which I understand would be outside of my specified range).