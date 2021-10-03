So I'm trying to route all of my IPv6 internet traffic through the Pihole on my network as it is both my DHCP server and also my DNS server for both IPv4 and IPv6.

It can assign both IP protocols just fine that's great however my ISP(Vocus branded) is also getting through it's DHCPv6 IPs as well to all of my devices and on the Pihole through query logs it's showing up as just the upstream DNS hostname vs the client within the network.

Now I run a ASUS AX3000 as my gateway and WiFi AP only(as my Pihole takes over DHCP and DNS) however I think the AX3000 is leaking my upstream IPV6 prefix.

I'm wondering how I can solve this without having to disable IPv6 traffic entirely, as the goal was to not just have IPv4 but also IPv6.

If I disable IPv6. Sure my pihole query logs look correct and is not showing upstream DNS hostname. But with it enabled... yea it makes it hard to actually query what's accessing what and where it got blocked.

Can this be resolved? Or am I SOL because of how IPv6 works and how it's delegated when used.