Hello, my turn to be switched over to the new gigabit Spark plan. It was switched before I awoke this morning.

I reset the Mikrotik 4011 configuration to start again, no biggie thats ok.

I have the internet all working.

Please could someone check my firewall rules for me, these are the out of the box from the quick configuration presented when you first login to the router.

The screenshots and some of the wording from previous guides on here are now different.

ShieldsUP scan show no issue.

I will need to add a rule to allow OpenVPN connection at some point in the future.

Also, is it easier to enable uPNP for Xbox network, or could someone help me with specific rules and how to actually add them?

cheers