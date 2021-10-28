Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Mikrotik 4011 - Firewall Config dbl check
Shindig

1173 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#290216 28-Oct-2021 09:19
Send private message

Hello, my turn to be switched over to the new gigabit Spark plan. It was switched before I awoke this morning.

 

I reset the Mikrotik 4011 configuration to start again, no biggie thats ok. 

 

I have the internet all working.

 

Please could someone check my firewall rules for me, these are the out of the box from the quick configuration presented when you first login to the router.

 

The screenshots and some of the wording from previous guides on here are now different. 

 

ShieldsUP scan show no issue. 

 

I will need to add a rule to allow OpenVPN connection at some point in the future.

 

Also, is it easier to enable uPNP for Xbox network, or could someone help me with specific rules and how to actually add them?

 

 

 

cheers

 

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

Create new topic
Shindig

1173 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2802461 28-Oct-2021 09:26
Send private message

i'll add the Interface for detail. 

 

pppoe-out1 has Spark (vlan) added as its interface

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
Spyware
2988 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2802466 28-Oct-2021 09:30
Send private message

Typically you would give ether1 an MTU of 1512, ether1.10 MTU of 1508 and PPPoE MTU of 1500.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Shindig

1173 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2802519 28-Oct-2021 09:39
Send private message

ether1 - 1512

 

ether 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 - 1508

 

I'm unable to change the PPPoE MTU which is set to 1480 - If I click on Interface, pppoe-out1, the MTU value is greyed out




The little things make the biggest difference.



Spyware
2988 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2802534 28-Oct-2021 10:00
Send private message

My reference to ether1.10 refers to the vlanid=10 interface on ether1 that the PPPoE client is on.

 

You would edit the Max MTU and Max MRU figures on PPPoE interface.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Shindig

1173 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2802541 28-Oct-2021 10:09
Send private message

I got you. I will test this later. We are into the day with school Teams calls and online meetings.

 

Cheers Spyware, no doubt I will call upon your expertise later mate. 

 

Especially with FW rules for OpenVPN and Xbox. If I can avoid uPNP that would be tops




The little things make the biggest difference.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 