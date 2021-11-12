Kia ora all,

I just wanted to share this post to introduce the Helium Network as I am confident there will be fellow Geekzoners that may be interested in using this technology.

WHAT IS IT

* Q) What is Helium mining? A) Helium mining is a way to earn crypto by transmitting and receiving radio signals. Think of it as very long range WiFi.

* Q) What is the purpose of it? A) The goal is to build a global "internet of things" network. There are many IoT devices that can support LoraWan technology to connect to the internet and Helium can provide this coverage through the network.

* Q) What is the state of the network in NZ? A) The Helium network is still in its infancy in NZ. We require more people to put up hotspots in order to expand it and increase our combined earnings.

* Q) Can I see what the network looks like? A) Yes, check out the Helium Explorer: https://explorer.helium.com/

EARNING

* Q) So how does it earn money? A) There are several ways to collect Helium tokens. 1) You can be a p2p (network) participant and you get paid Helium to witness other hotspots via the internet. 2) You can connect with other Helium hotspots through radio signals (witnessing) and 3) You can provide internet access for IoT devices. The more of these you provide the more crypto you will be rewarded.

* Q) What crypto is paid out? A) You will earn HNT. https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/helium

* Q) What kind of earnings are average? A) This depends on how many hotspots there are in your area. The more there are around you the more you will earn. The earnings can range from a dollar a day to a hundred bucks a week, check out some overseas hotspots to compare.

COVERAGE

* Q) How do I provide the best coverage? A) If you have a location with good elevation or close to the water you will have premium range. The best gains are made by placing the antenna as high as possible. If only we could put an antenna on top of the SkyTower 😉

* Q) Does it matter if someone is already in my area? A) If two people occupy the same hex both their earnings get halved. This can be problematic in cities. Try to find spots that are unoccupied.

* Q) How far do the signals travel? A) This depends on the geography, your equipment and location. But on average most outdoor antennas easily range 5 to 10km. On high elevation that can go up to 50 to 80km. Across water I have seen distances as far as 150km.

* Q) Is there any point if I live rurally? A) Well, it's unlikely you will be able to connect to other hotspots but you can still provide IoT coverage and earn tokens by witnessing other hotspots via P2P.

HARDWARE

* Q) What do you need to mine Helium? A) In order to mine Helium you need a mining device called a Helium Hotspot. They have to be certified and there are only a select few vendors that support the frequencies used in AU & NZ.

* Q) Is that everything? A) Well, the standard unit comes with an indoor antenna and unless you live in the CBD the range is limited, particularly indoors. It's best to use a 5.8dBi outdoor antenna to improve your range. You will also need RFC400/LMR400 quality cable to preserve the best signal.

* Q) Awesome! How quick can I start? A) Because of the booming popularity of Helium mining worldwide there is a global shortage of stock. Most suppliers have 3 to 6 months delivery frames. Currently local supply is available from IOT store Australia and PB Tech have just announced to stock the Sensecap M1 which is currently the best available unit for the NZ market.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SBCSED0007/Seeed-Indoor-Gateway-SenseCAP-M1-Helium-Indoor-Hot (delivery UNKNOWN)

https://iqflow.io/products/sensecap-m1-helium-indoor-hotspot-lorawan-gateway-au915 (delivery DECEMBER)

https://store.linxdot.com/products/linxdot-indoor-hotspot?variant=40528871522496 (delivery FEBRUARY)

Note:

* Do not purchase an EU868 or US915 device from overseas, they will be useless in NZ. The NZ Frequency range is AU915.



Current state of the Helium network in NZ 11/11/2021

Auckland

Wellington

Christchurch

Dunedin