I posted a bit of story on GZ in early January this year about the relatively slow speeds I was experiencing on a UFB PPPoE connection with an ER-X in front of a Spark Smart Modem & Mesh unit as dumbed-down WAPs (a long story as to why the system was arranged this way), which kind of stalled with the knowledge that the ER-X doesn't quite have the chops to run a gigabit connection.
Anyway, I have now removed the Smart Modem and Mesh unit from the system and invested in a Unifi U6-LR WAP and am keen to eek the very max out of the ER-X.
So, does anyone have a config for the ER-X on UFB PPPoE that they could share, that would perhaps get close to 900+ Mbps as opposed to the 650 to 700Mbps that I currently achieve?
The ER-X is currently configured per Spark's recommendation for third party routers, so may not be fully "optimised." It's interesting that when I look at the metrics in EdgeMax OS, it says the CPU usage is generally very low at 1% or 2%, although RAM usage is higher at a usual 20% to 30%, so the ER-X wouldn't seem to be under stress and could perhaps be "pushed" a little harder?
