The bottleneck in getting full 1 gigabit routing is normally in two places, the actual routing, and the PPPoE connection. Of the two, the one usually causing the most slowdown is PPPoE.

To get a ER-X to do full speed on PPPoE, you have to have it offloading the PPPoE processing and packet routing on to its builtin hardware, rather than doing it on the CPU. This page explains it:

https://help.ui.com/hc/en-us/articles/115006567467-EdgeRouter-Hardware-Offloading

My understanding is that with hwnat enabled, an ER-X should do a PPPoE connection at gigabit speed, but I only have ERLs and an ER4, so I can not say for sure. With my ERLs, if I do not have hardware offloading enabled, and I have my usual (large) set of firewall rules, I would expect throughput to be well less than 200 Mbit/s. My ER4 has a much bigger CPU, but I expect it would still struggle to do 1 gigabit with its offloading switched off. PCs with their much more powerful CPUs running PPPoE in pFsense often struggle to do 1 gigabit PPPoE. Part of this is that PPPoE software normally only runs on one CPU core, so that a PC or router with multiple cores can not make use of them for PPPoE and one core gets maxed out doing that job.

The problem with PPPoE is that each packet has to be modified to add or remove the PPP headers, and that usually means that the packet has to be copied to a different buffer. Any router that is copying all the packets going through it will struggle - the normal process for routing a packet is to keep the packet in a buffer and just add a pointer to that buffer on to the queue for the outbound port.

There is an additional complication with offloading in routers - there are usually features in routers that can not be offloaded. So if you have enabled one of those features, even though you have set the option to offload the packets, they will not actually be offloaded. So when you set an option like hwnat in your configuration, after you have applied the setting, you need to check the status of offloading to see if it is actually being used. There should be an ER-X command something like "show hwnat" to show the actual offloading status.

The feature that people normally want to use that causes offloading to be disabled is Quality of Service (QoS), where the router gives priority to some types of packets over others based on rules you set up. QoS is generally not needed for a gigabit connection, but if you are moving up from a much slower connection (such as ADSL), you may have had QoS enabled to help high priority traffic get through on time. For example, QoS is usually needed on a slow ADSL connection if you want VOIP to work properly. Or you may have set your bittorrent packets to be lower priority. So if you have been using QoS, check your configuration and disable it now. There are some sorts of QoS which do work with offloading, generally just getting the router to read and obey the DSCP priority bits in the IP headers, rather than modifying them. But it varies from one router to another. In my ERLs and ER4, DSCP does work with offloading, but the ER-X is based on a MediaTek chipset rather than the Cavium chipsets used in ERLs and ER4s, so it may be different.