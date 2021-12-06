robertosc:

Hello.

I actually have 3 questions, all related to each other.

The first is about conflicting country codes for wifi when using Mac/iPhones. Something discussed here in more detail, but basically macOS/iOS wouldn't use channels if it thinks it's in a different country where these channels are forbidden by local regulations. And to find out what country it is it uses all wifi signals around.

I ran Wireless Diagnostics and saw that all my neighbours have their devices set to Australia.

Question 1: should I try to set my router to Australia. Are there any differences between NZ and Australia?

------------------------------------

I'm thinking about getting a new router, maybe an Amplifi Alien from Dick Smith.I don't know how DS works, but it seems that a lot of stuff from them come from Australia. Or maybe a Netgear Orbi RBK852.

Question 2: Do you know if these routers allow changing their country code? I have an Apple Airport that doesn't allow me to change the country from Japan to any other.

------------------------------------

In accordance with this link, the maximum permitted signal strength for channels 52 to 161 are much higher in NZ than Australia.

Question 3: Will I get a better signal by setting the router to NZ? Supposing I'm setting to NZ while my neighbours are to Australia, would I be able to use a better signal because both countries allow the same channels to be used, despite of having different output power rates?

Thank you!