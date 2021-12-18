Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Security Camera Setup Recommendation
Shrapz

108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#292993 18-Dec-2021 22:24
Have just purchased a new home which has come with three pre-installed security cameras. 

 

They are in quite hard to access areas due to the size of the home (two story) so am looking at connecting into them. There is a box in the garage where all the cameras come into with a POE switch.

 

One is a Hikivison which looks like a half decent model, the other two I am unsure of as I cant get a close enough look at them, however, assuming they are the same.

 

 

 

I have had IP cameras before and have used both a Synology and a QNAP nas to manage these, however, at the time i was also using the NAS as storage, to which i wont be now.

 

Ideally, would like to either connect them to a NAS (either Synology or QNAP) or go the cheap route and hook up an external hdd for recording to my NUC and run them via there.

 

The Mrs likes having an app on her phone which can give alerts (we have Arlo wireless setups at our current house, which we will either use at the new, or sell if i can get the other ones going and they are decent quality)

 

 

 

Any suggestions for something i can use for the cameras, with recording capability and an APP for IOS?

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

 

Shindig
1164 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2835354 19-Dec-2021 07:42
I'll be keeping an eye on this thread as well. I too have a Synology NAS and heard good reports of surveillance station, and would rather write to local disk and not rely upon a subscription service like Arlo. 

 

The HIKVision cameras seem to be the go to. 

 

 




PANiCnz
862 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2835359 19-Dec-2021 07:57
If you're willing to invest in a NAS then I've only ever heard good things about Synology Surveillance Station, so that's probably the easiest option. Otherwise Blue Iris is pretty popular but does need to be installed on a Windows PC. For the price of a Synology NAS you could probably get a cheap ex-lease PC from PBTech to run Blue Iris on. 

 

If you don't mind going the DIY route with Linux and Docker etc there are a few other options:

 

  • Shinobi
  • motionEye
  • Frigate
  • ZoneMinder

Object detection on Frigate is amazing, and if you're already invested in Home Assistant they work well together. Object detection on Frigate is far superior to any motion detection I've used previously. I've personally got motionEye set up to record 24/7 for 2 weeks, and then use Frigate for object/motion detection.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2835367 19-Dec-2021 09:04
If you want to use Windows then as mentioned already above Blue Iris is a popular option.

 

I've never been a huge fan of Synology's Surveillance Station.

 

 



Lias
4862 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2835374 19-Dec-2021 09:40
I use Milestone Xprotect, it's a proper enterprise grade commercial system (somewhere I used to work used it to run thousands of cameras), but has a free for up to 8 cameras version. 




Shrapz

108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2835537 19-Dec-2021 15:01
Thanks guys

 

 

 

I will give Xprotect a go, have a decent workstation laptop doing nothing so that can be the server for the meantime :)

