Spark smart modem or unifi-ap-6-lite
shethjay2006

#293016 21-Dec-2021 13:41
I want to tag wireless with VLAN and thats why I was looking at unifi-ap-6-lite.

 

While checking specs turns out that Spark smart modem(https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/spark-smart-modem/#tabgallery-1) which I have got currently is more robust than unifi-ap-6-lite (https://store.ui.com/products/unifi-ap-6-lite).

 

Just wondering if I am understanding this correctly or not?

 

 

 

P.S: I dont have a gigabit connection so not going to use the bandwidth that much anyway but was just wondering in terms of future proofing.

wratterus
  #2836437 21-Dec-2021 16:20
A U6 AP is just that - an access point. The Smart Modem is a modem/router/AP all in one. Quite a different device. What do you want to achieve with VLAN tagging? 

shethjay2006

  #2836503 21-Dec-2021 20:13
I already have er-x which handles all of routing/Wan needs. I don't need smart modem for routing but just as AP only. Wireless vlan tagging will allow me to have multiple SSID so I can route some traffic on vpn and the streaming traffic on normal connection.

Spyware
  #2836519 21-Dec-2021 20:54
And why would a single network router support and allow configuration of tagged traffic on LAN interface?? I'm not sure as to why you would think it had such capability.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



shethjay2006

  #2836533 21-Dec-2021 21:26
I am trying to achieve this - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=258594

 

Already have ER-X but just wondering as AP shall I go for unifi as well or is there another way using smart mode.

Spyware
  #2836540 21-Dec-2021 22:09
The smart modem is not capable of providing such a solution whether used as a router or access point.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

shethjay2006

  #2836603 22-Dec-2021 09:08
Thanks, I will go with unifi instead.

