shethjay2006

I want to tag wireless with VLAN and thats why I was looking at unifi-ap-6-lite.

While checking specs turns out that Spark smart modem(https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/spark-smart-modem/#tabgallery-1) which I have got currently is more robust than unifi-ap-6-lite (https://store.ui.com/products/unifi-ap-6-lite).

Just wondering if I am understanding this correctly or not?

P.S: I dont have a gigabit connection so not going to use the bandwidth that much anyway but was just wondering in terms of future proofing.