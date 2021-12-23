Hi,
I have a fibre connection and a Spark Smart modem. The speeds are all over the place running from 280 mbps download down to about 30 or 40 mbps. Upload speeds are similarly variable.
Any thoughts on why?
Best regards
Clive
@janiceandclivetaylor Are you testing over WiFi and how are you testing and where are you testing to?
Edit: We also need to know what speed Fibre plan you are on?
Hi , yes testing oover wi fi using Ookla speed test. The plan is meant to be 300 mbps
The plan would be 300Mbps down and 100 up but you are testing over WiFi and this has many variables out of the ISP control
If you want to do testing then do it over Ethernet
Are you testing to the SparkNZ server?
And download and use the Ookla app, rather than through a browser.
Make sure you're connected to 5Ghz too, if you absolutely must be on WiFi. There might be a setting in your modem you can split the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz into two different WiFi network names (SSID's) that way you can choose to connect to the 5Ghz one and turn off auto connect for the 2.4Ghz one.
5Ghz will be much quicker than 2.4Ghz just due to interference from other devices and neighbouring WiFi networks.
The fact you are seeing 280Mbps means there is no issue.
WiFi is a best effort service, and there are a myriad of variables that will affect the speed depending on the device, band it's connected to and and signal strength.
Your ISP may be delivering the speed to your house. You can test this by plugging directly into the router via ethernet, disabling wifi in the router and disconnecting any other devices while performing the test.
Its up to you how you distribute it around the house via cabling or wifi and the speed limitations that each of those imposes.
If your water provider (isp) gave you a fire hydrant size connection off the street (fiber), and you plugged in a garden hose (used something slow like wifi), its not the water providers fault.
