Hey geek zone fam, hope you had a great christmas.



I'm looking for some advice on a small home camera setup please. (is this the right sub?)



The use case is to have a 2 - 3 camera setup for the outside of the house covering the, driveway front door back yard.



My first attempt was to get a Eufy wireless camera setup to save me running cables to the cameras. These kept going offline however, I think due to wireless interference as the cameras and base were on the street side of the house where there is exposure to a wide range of signals, and the unit is back with the retailer for rma.



If interference is going to be a problem then I was thinking wired would be the way to go, my initial thought was ubiquiti as I currently run a couple of their ap's and thought getting a cloud key Gen 2 +would be the cheapest way to get both the hardware for the camera and to run the controller full time. Looking into this unit a bit it seems plagued by a swollen battery issue which is a touch concerninging from a longevity (and fire risk?) perspective.



Running cables is not my skill set, can get it done though but our house is a 50's weather board so there is going to be some conduit involved and challenges getting cables to all the locales, so it might not be pretty.



I'd appreciate any tips on kit to use - should I commit to the unifi kit or is there a better option?



I don't currently run a home server. My home network kit is pretty basic but works so far, I have a fritzbox, a couple of cheap switches and 2 unifi ap's.



Thanks if you read all that 😊