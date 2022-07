Hey, looks like they've done something to fix this, has anyone with a multi Gig connection been able to test?



https://community.ui.com/releases/UniFi-OS-Dream-Machines-1-11-0/eef95803-6976-499b-9169-bf6dfbbcc209

it never really was a problem for me on 950/450 and there's no Hyperfibre on Enable's network, maybe one day santa will bring us multi gig, so my husband and I can both download from steam at 1Gbps at the same time, of course.