Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Unifi 6 LR Issues
GregM

78 posts

Master Geek


#293098 28-Dec-2021 13:14
Send private message

I had an old Unifi LR AP which worked flawlessly for years, but since support was dropped for it, I thought it was time I upgraded.  I bought a 6LR expecting great things from it.  I initially bought the wrong POE as the one I bought wasn't the gigabit one.  I bought the correct one after working that out, but still have issues.

 

Most of the time it works fine, but for awhile, its on go slow.  Devices connected to it get to the point where web pages won't load, my phone sometimes even thinks its not connected to the net, its that bad.  I initially thought it was my ISP, but no issue for devices connected via cable.  I then fired up the wifi on my router and thats been fine.  I'll even switch between the router and the Unifi and see a big improvement in wifi speed.

 

I haven't played with settings on it, so its pretty stantard.  There are only about 6 devices connected to it.  I have 2 SSID's, one is both 2.4 and 5ghz and the other is just 2.4ghz, which is what my phone is connected to for better range.  I'm running the latest controller and firmware.

 

Does anyone have any ideas what could be causing it to be so slow?

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2839496 28-Dec-2021 13:25
Send private message

Hi, what channels and bandwidths are you using, and I take it you have no guest policer type things happening. Also under insights > neighbouring APs, are there other high level APs on the same channels as you. Do you have band steering enabled, if not its a good option.

 

Personally I would can the 2.4 only SSID and just enable band steer on the SSID thats using both bands.

 

Cyril

GregM

78 posts

Master Geek


  #2839502 28-Dec-2021 13:31
Send private message

cyril7:

 

Hi, what channels and bandwidths are you using, and I take it you have no guest policer type things happening. Also under insights > neighbouring APs, are there other high level APs on the same channels as you. Do you have band steering enabled, if not its a good option.

 

Personally I would can the 2.4 only SSID and just enable band steer on the SSID thats using both bands.

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

Its using channel 11 and 46.  There is no guest policy.  No neighbouring AP's show up unless I have the wifi on the router turned on, which is very rare.

 

I don't have band steering enabled.

 

When I just had the one SSID, I found my phone would stay on 5Ghz, even when it was on the edge of the range, instead of dropping back to 2.4Ghz as I'd expect.

 

 

 

I'll get rid of the 2nd SSID and enable the band steering and see if there is any improvement.

cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2839503 28-Dec-2021 13:32
Send private message

Hi, and the bandwidths? and also look at dropping the 5GHz power to force the client to move to 2.4GHz sooner. Band steering wont fix the client hanging on to the 5GHz, but a single SSID with better power management might work better.

 

Cyril



GregM

78 posts

Master Geek


  #2839504 28-Dec-2021 13:33
Send private message

cyril7:

 

Hi, and the bandwidths?

 

 

 

 

Sorry, 20 and 40

ben28
170 posts

Master Geek


  #2839529 28-Dec-2021 14:11
Send private message

Have you upgraded to the latest firmware?

GregM

78 posts

Master Geek


  #2839532 28-Dec-2021 14:15
Send private message

ben28: Have you upgraded to the latest firmware?

 

 

 

Yes, on latest firmware.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10978 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839556 28-Dec-2021 15:54
Send private message

I've experienced this with Ubiquiti kit when I had WPA3 enabled and was especially common on Samsung devices too - I found dropping it back to WPA2 improved stability of the network.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.



GregM

78 posts

Master Geek


  #2839559 28-Dec-2021 16:01
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

I've experienced this with Ubiquiti kit when I had WPA3 enabled and was especially common on Samsung devices too - I found dropping it back to WPA2 improved stability of the network.

 

 

 

 

I'm using WPA2.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839808 29-Dec-2021 10:05
Send private message

Have you searched the Ubiquiti forums? Ubiquiti is just a slow motion train wreck now with it's issues, hence the reason so many people are abandoning the company and their products.

GregM

78 posts

Master Geek


  #2839812 29-Dec-2021 10:08
Send private message

sbiddle:

Have you searched the Ubiquiti forums? Ubiquiti is just a slow motion train wreck now with it's issues, hence the reason so many people are abandoning the company and their products.



So far the searches I've found have all pointed to the wrong poe, which I've now sorted. What do you recommend instead of Ubiquiti?

cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2839819 29-Dec-2021 10:27
Send private message

Hi, have to agree with Steve, I have become less impressed in recent months with UniFi, the fact that their current memory leak on their linux controller goes un acknowledged, even though there are threads many pages long complaining of it. Currently I need to run 6.0.45 to stop the continual crashes, and yes I have stood up a completely fresh VMs (three times on different platforms).

 

But that all said, of all the APs that I have installed and manage of which there are several hundred, I dont see the issue you speak of, but none of mine are the UniFi 6 range, mostly UniFi AC-Lite or inwalls.

 

If you were to give up and go to another product (I strongly recommend you try understand whats happening first), there are plenty of great options, Ruckus Unleash, Aruba Instant are both top of the list and very solid, infact I would say cannot be bettered. Grandstream is pretty good to, installed a couple of multi AP systems recently and its a good solution.

 

Cyril

GregM

78 posts

Master Geek


  #2839822 29-Dec-2021 10:39
Send private message

cyril7:

Hi, have to agree with Steve, I have become less impressed in recent months with UniFi, the fact that their current memory leak on their linux controller goes un acknowledged, even though there are threads many pages long complaining of it. Currently I need to run 6.0.45 to stop the continual crashes, and yes I have stood up a completely fresh VMs (three times on different platforms).


But that all said, of all the APs that I have installed and manage of which there are several hundred, I dont see the issue you speak of, but none of mine are the UniFi 6 range, mostly UniFi AC-Lite or inwalls.


If you were to give up and go to another product (I strongly recommend you try understand whats happening first), there are plenty of great options, Ruckus Unleash, Aruba Instant are both top of the list and very solid, infact I would say cannot be bettered. Grandstream is pretty good to, installed a couple of multi AP systems recently and its a good solution.


Cyril



Thanks, I'm a novice, but I'd like to get this sorted too. The old original LR was brilliant and I sort of wish I'd just stayed with that.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 