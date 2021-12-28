I had an old Unifi LR AP which worked flawlessly for years, but since support was dropped for it, I thought it was time I upgraded. I bought a 6LR expecting great things from it. I initially bought the wrong POE as the one I bought wasn't the gigabit one. I bought the correct one after working that out, but still have issues.

Most of the time it works fine, but for awhile, its on go slow. Devices connected to it get to the point where web pages won't load, my phone sometimes even thinks its not connected to the net, its that bad. I initially thought it was my ISP, but no issue for devices connected via cable. I then fired up the wifi on my router and thats been fine. I'll even switch between the router and the Unifi and see a big improvement in wifi speed.

I haven't played with settings on it, so its pretty stantard. There are only about 6 devices connected to it. I have 2 SSID's, one is both 2.4 and 5ghz and the other is just 2.4ghz, which is what my phone is connected to for better range. I'm running the latest controller and firmware.

Does anyone have any ideas what could be causing it to be so slow?