I am currently with Slingshot and have one of their NF3V modems. I am on the Gigantic plan 900/450.

I have always struggled with the wireless coverage. 5ghz seems to drop off about 10m from the modem and when I get to the back door 2.4ghz is gone and my phone switches to 4g. Outside the house there is no coverage.

My modem sits inside my lounge within a wooden shelf. I have a typical timber studded wall house and wondered if another modem would provide better coverage.

The highest simultaneous usage would be me gaming on my PC/streaming media (over Ethernet), wife streaming Netflix/browsing phone and two kids on their Ipads gaming or streaming media.

I am looking to spend around $150 for a modem. I had my eye on a Netgear Nighthawk R7000 from DSE for $129+ shipping.

Thanks D.