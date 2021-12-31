Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Looking for Modem suggestions
dandan

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293138 31-Dec-2021 20:55
I am currently with Slingshot and have one of their NF3V modems. I am on the Gigantic plan 900/450.

 

I have always struggled with the wireless coverage. 5ghz seems to drop off about 10m from the modem and when I get to the back door 2.4ghz is gone and my phone switches to 4g. Outside the house there is no coverage.

 

My modem sits inside my lounge within a wooden shelf. I have a typical timber studded wall house and wondered if another modem would provide better coverage.

 

The highest simultaneous usage would be me gaming on my PC/streaming media (over Ethernet), wife streaming Netflix/browsing phone and two kids on their Ipads gaming or streaming media.

 

I am looking to spend around $150 for a modem. I had my eye on a Netgear Nighthawk R7000 from DSE for $129+ shipping.

 

Thanks D.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10979 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841013 31-Dec-2021 21:07
A single router is not what you're looking for. Instead, you'll be looking into a Mesh solution.

 

Contact Slingshot and ask for one of their Cloudmesh Satellites to pair up with your NF3V (https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/900004807143-Netcomm-NS01-CloudMesh-Satellite). You should always use your providers router unless if you've got a very, very good reason not to. The R7000 for example won't route Gigabit.




PJ48
207 posts

Master Geek


  #2841371 1-Jan-2022 13:20
In addition to Michael's suggestion, depending on where your wooden shelf is, and what is around it, you may improve things a lot if you can just get the existing modem sitting up higher away from any physical obstructions. Every additional piece of furniture  between a router and the client attenuates signal strength. There is a good reason why commercial wifi is ceiling mounted.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73982 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841428 1-Jan-2022 13:52
Is it a modem or is it a router?

Names have meaning.




cyril7
8732 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2841444 1-Jan-2022 14:16
freitasm: Is it a modem or is it a router?

Names have meaning.

 

He says he is on 950/450 Gigbit, so clearly fibre, so he is using it only as a router, although the model in question also posses's xDSL modem functionality.

 

Cyril

dandan

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2841862 2-Jan-2022 13:54
Sorry for the confusion I'm a tech noob. Just trying to improve my wireless coverage so I can get 5G to all the rooms in the house. I suppose I should have been asking for the router aspect.

 

Not really a fan of forking out more for mesh system rental through Slingshot (I presume its rental?).

 

I might have to try moving it to a more exposed location but the with all the LAN ports occupied thats a lot of fugly cords to try and hide.

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10979 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841928 2-Jan-2022 14:59
I don’t think it’s a mesh rental. Contact them. This is your best option.




Gordy7
1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842029 2-Jan-2022 17:38
Just throwing in my limited experience...

 

I use a Spark/Skinny Smart Modem in my 3 bedroom house.... 

 

Timber frame, gib lining, timber weather boards 150 sq m.... 1000 sq m section.

 

I get 5GHz WiFi at 15m (>250Mbps) thoughout the house and 2.4GHz around the whole property.

 

You can pick up these modem/routers for about $50 on Trademe.

 

However WiFi coverage depends on many factors including building materials and requires testing...

 

Mesh may be the best answer in your case. 

 

 




Gordy

 

dandan

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2842401 3-Jan-2022 11:37
Thanks for the replies, I'll enquire about the mesh network via Slingshot.

 

I'm also off contract so I might check out some other providers while I'm at it.

 

Thanks peeps.

Zal

Zal
99 posts

Master Geek


  #2842481 3-Jan-2022 15:25
Possible not what you are looking for, but Grand steam stuff from go wifi is amazing for the price point. I have a number of their APs and routers for clients.

 

Free Cloud based controller for the APs. Haven't had any troubles and highly recommend.

 

 

 

For better coverage around a house, I normally put the AP in the roof space and run a power over ethernet connection back to the router.

 

 

