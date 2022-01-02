Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Aruba IAP-315 and retries/disconnects
#293154 2-Jan-2022 12:40
Having some major issues with some of my clients, in particular a Raspberry Pi Zero-W and these APs. I'm seeing a lot of "Retries In" and quite often the client disconnecting and switching between APs.

 

The device is connected to a dedicated 2.4 GHz only network with all the AP roaming features turned off as I've read they can cause issues with the raspi wireless firmware/hardware.

 

Here is a graph off the Aruba Web UI

 

 

And the network details from the pi.

 

wlan0     IEEE 802.11  ESSID:"MYSSID"  
          Mode:Managed  Frequency:2.462 GHz  Access Point: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX  
          Bit Rate=54 Mb/s   Tx-Power=31 dBm   
          Retry short limit:7   RTS thr:off   Fragment thr:off
          Encryption key:off
          Power Management:on
          Link Quality=48/70  Signal level=-62 dBm  
          Rx invalid nwid:0  Rx invalid crypt:0  Rx invalid frag:0
          Tx excessive retries:0  Invalid misc:0   Missed beacon:0

 

 

 

There is definitely something odd happening as some of my ESP 32 devices are refusing to connect to this network.

 

Any thoughts/ideas/tips?




Generally known online as OpenMedia

  #2843476 5-Jan-2022 10:21
Just giving this a bit of a new year bump. Still seeing a lot of Retries In.

 

I've tried creating a new dedicated 2.4GHz SSID for some of the impacted devices, which are typically Rasberry PIs running picoreplayer, plus a logitech squeezbox touch, but I'm also seeing this issue with my wife's laptop on a  5Ghz band.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

  #2903196 17-Apr-2022 12:24
Still having issues with a couple of my devices. Recently updated the Aruba software and I'm trying to avoid too many clashes with the neighbours 2.4GHz networks. Currently only my IOT and older devices still use 2.4Ghz.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

  #2903233 17-Apr-2022 16:13
Tried a completely different model AP? And I assume Band Steering has been turned off to make sure that isn't causing any funkiness?

 

https://www.arubanetworks.com/techdocs/ArubaOS_63_Web_Help/Content/ArubaFrameStyles/ARM/Band_Steering.htm

 

 




and




  #2903239 17-Apr-2022 16:49
BarTender:

Tried a completely different model AP? And I assume Band Steering has been turned off to make sure that isn't causing any funkiness?


https://www.arubanetworks.com/techdocs/ArubaOS_63_Web_Help/Content/ArubaFrameStyles/ARM/Band_Steering.htm


 



Arubas can have band steering on but a particular SSID can be assigned to 2.4 only making band steering irrelevant

OP I would try two things

One turning down the transmit power so it doesn’t “hang” on a particular AP
Two Zoning the SSID to only one AP needed for the 2.4ghz network




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #2903439 18-Apr-2022 09:46
Thanks for the tips.

 

I tried a 2.4 GHz only network with Band steering off and I still see the same issues.

 

I know there can be Bluetooth/Wifi issues with older 2.4GHz only versions of the PiZero so I tried a 5GHz compatible Pi3 and almost all of the issues disappeared. Sadly no one has stock of the Pi Zero-2 at present as otherwise I'd simply pick one up.

 

I've seen similar bad network graphs with my wife's laptop as well and it should be using 5GHz, which appears to be conflict free on most of my APs.

 

I'll try setting a one AP with a dedicated SSID for the device and see what happens.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

