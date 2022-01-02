Having some major issues with some of my clients, in particular a Raspberry Pi Zero-W and these APs. I'm seeing a lot of "Retries In" and quite often the client disconnecting and switching between APs.

The device is connected to a dedicated 2.4 GHz only network with all the AP roaming features turned off as I've read they can cause issues with the raspi wireless firmware/hardware.

Here is a graph off the Aruba Web UI

And the network details from the pi.

wlan0 IEEE 802.11 ESSID:"MYSSID"

Mode:Managed Frequency:2.462 GHz Access Point: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX

Bit Rate=54 Mb/s Tx-Power=31 dBm

Retry short limit:7 RTS thr:off Fragment thr:off

Encryption key:off

Power Management:on

Link Quality=48/70 Signal level=-62 dBm

Rx invalid nwid:0 Rx invalid crypt:0 Rx invalid frag:0

Tx excessive retries:0 Invalid misc:0 Missed beacon:0

There is definitely something odd happening as some of my ESP 32 devices are refusing to connect to this network.

Any thoughts/ideas/tips?