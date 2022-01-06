silver565:

Hi All,

I have a Netgear LB2120 modem connected to a sonicwall firewall which I was hoping to use to establish an IPSEC tunnel back to my home office while I'm away. I'm curious to know whether anyone has managed to get this to work via Vodafone 4G? It looks like they're blocking the IPSEC traffic as my firewall on the other end doesn't see anything arrive.

The setup works via UFB when I tested it at a friend's place (aggressive mode). No luck behind the 4G device though (which has VPN passthrough enabled).

Thanks!