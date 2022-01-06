Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Vodafone 4G modem and IPSEC tunnel
silver565

168 posts

Master Geek


#293215 6-Jan-2022 15:45
Send private message

Hi All,

 

I have a Netgear LB2120 modem connected to a sonicwall firewall which I was hoping to use to establish an IPSEC tunnel back to my home office while I'm away. I'm curious to know whether anyone has managed to get this to work via Vodafone 4G? It looks like they're blocking the IPSEC traffic as my firewall on the other end doesn't see anything arrive.

 

The setup works via UFB when I tested it at a friend's place (aggressive mode). No luck behind the 4G device though (which has VPN passthrough enabled).

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
RunningMan
7050 posts

Uber Geek


  #2844425 6-Jan-2022 16:08
Send private message

Going back many years I think IPSec was blocked on some APNs but not others. Perhaps try a different APN.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
cyril7
8736 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2844429 6-Jan-2022 16:14
Send private message

Hi, try an APN of "internet" (without speech marks).

 

Cyril

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2844488 6-Jan-2022 16:36
Send private message

silver565:

 

Hi All,

 

I have a Netgear LB2120 modem connected to a sonicwall firewall which I was hoping to use to establish an IPSEC tunnel back to my home office while I'm away. I'm curious to know whether anyone has managed to get this to work via Vodafone 4G? It looks like they're blocking the IPSEC traffic as my firewall on the other end doesn't see anything arrive.

 

The setup works via UFB when I tested it at a friend's place (aggressive mode). No luck behind the 4G device though (which has VPN passthrough enabled).

 

Thanks!

 

 

is it to RDP to a machine on the other side? if so you could just install Zerotier on both machines and job done no need for the IPSEC.

 

I know i was using Direct as an APN on a 2 Degrees connection, you could try that and see if that works.



Paul1977
4439 posts

Uber Geek


  #2844817 7-Jan-2022 14:00
Send private message

The  Netgear LB2120 is a pass-through device right? I.e. no double NATing, port fowarding, or DMZ etc to pass traffic to your SonicWall? So external IP is assigned to the SonicWall?

silver565

168 posts

Master Geek


  #2844834 7-Jan-2022 14:44
Send private message

It's in routing mode, so it's WAN interface has the VF 4G IP. I've set the DMZ (port forward all) to the SonicWALL WAN interface.

 

This setup works fine on other UFB setups with a router in front for testing. The main issue is that on the firewall it's trying to connect to, I don't see any UDP 4500 or 500 traffic.

 

 

 

 

Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2844853 7-Jan-2022 15:09
Send private message

IPSec works fine from CG-NATed Voda LTE connections from my experience.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

silver565

168 posts

Master Geek


  #2844871 7-Jan-2022 15:48
Send private message

Spyware:

 

IPSec works fine from CG-NATed Voda LTE connections from my experience.

 

 

 

 

What sort of device were  you using?



Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2844877 7-Jan-2022 16:09
Send private message

Router, i.e., Mikrotik, Ursalink, Teltonika.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

nztim
2284 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2844888 7-Jan-2022 16:36
Send private message

Certified Sonicwall Engineer here

Are you trying to do site to site or road warrior style VPN?

Please detail both ends of the connection





Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 