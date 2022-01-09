Chrisblobster

I can't comment on an upgrade from AV500 to AV2000, but here in no particular order are my personal anecdotal observations and also thoughts about your best options.

I own a TP-Link TL-PA9020P KIT (2x units).

At our last house, built in the 1950s they were appalling. Frequent drops, slow speeds etc. This is an important point - because powerline networking is only as good as your mains cabling.

Clearly the mains wiring at our old house was a bit ropy. The powerline gear then stopped working completely while we were in the first full COVID-19 lockdown and trying to WfH! Since we fortunately owned the house (bought as an interim) I rolled my sleeves up, and ran Cat6 everywhere I needed it. I was able to use old phone wires (I figured these are pointless these days, right?) as draw wires to pull UP a run of cable from the room, as well as drawstring - twice the length of the wall height plus sufficient slack working length to tie off the string onto the ceiling rafter at the top and to the in-room flush box at the bottom. The key is to leave the drawstring IN the wall for future use and never remove it!

In your case since you're not the owner, you could, after pulling UP the Cat6 cable into the ceiling space, then reattach the phone wire to the mid-point of the drawstring and pull the phone wire back DOWN into the room. It can then be reattached into a "dual-outlet" socket. I did exactly this at a prior rental when I found the landlord unamenable to the "can we do cabling" convo. I bought PDL600 face plates and RJ45 keystone jacks and also PHONE (BT socket) keystone inserts, giving a tidy, professional appearance. Landlord never noticed because it was tidy ;-)

I get that it's a bit of effort for only a few months, which makes is a hard sell, but I always recommend cabling to everyone. The alternatives are just never as good.

That said, we have now moved into a much newer house: built in 2003/2004.

It has zero network wiring in it. It has a concrete pad floor (so I can't go under it). It has an architecturally "fun" single span single pitch roof - with no cavity (so I can't go over it). It also has internal brick wall through the hallway (so I can't really go through it!). Wall lining removal would be my only option and she-who-must-be-obeyed says nope.

I have tried mesh wifi gear - what a load of rubbish they are! (disclaimer: I design enterprise WiFi stuff so perhaps my expectations are too high?)

Even though I thought my TL-PA9020P kit had died, I never got round to disposing of it, so in desperation, I got it out and tried it. Working fine! So presumably cabling done from 2003 onwards is more amenable to the right variety of modulation/demodulation required for powerline. I'll probably jinx it by typing this but it hasn't actually gone offline once yet. Don't think there is any point in sharing speedtest / throughput results because my circumstance and mains wiring isn't the same as yours so it's not relevant.

I now need to extend wired network to another room for home br/office and thought "oh I'll just buy another kit - seems to be working in this house". I found as you say though, everyone has sold out in NZ... :(

As an alternative, I am now reading up on MoCA gear, because this seems FAR superior to powerline: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multimedia_over_Coax_Alliance

Latest spec MoCA 3.0 allegedly can do throughput up to 10Gbps. Cue the Tui ad 'yeah, right'.... says me but its still going to be MUCH better than powerline, and if you are considering ordering gear from overseas anyway (like I am) it could be worth looking into. I'd be very happy with MoCA 2.0 spec 1Gbps throughput.

In my case while I have no network wires, every room in the house (except bathrooms/laundry) has at least 1x coax outlet, some have several (sky sat dish output as well as UHF antenna), so the people who built it really loved their broadcast telly lol. I have found 2x splitters so I hope there aren't any more squirreled away in inaccessible spots!

Anyway, while it doesn't directly answer your query about AV500 > AV2000 upgrade, hope some of my experience might be useful. I don't think you can read anything into other people's results even if they did use exactly the same powerline hardware as you have (and are considering upgrading to) because the major variables are the mains wiring itself and also the mix of other appliances running on said mains wiring (causes interference for the signal propagation and modulation/demodulation) - which will always differ to yours!.

Good luck! Cheers, tU