Chrisblobster

Hi all, my home network has the fibre ONT connecting to a modem/router, which connects to an AV500 Powerline adaptor, with 3 other AV500 adaptors around the house distributing data to/from my devices including 2 switches to further split the data where multiple devices need to share across one Powerline adaptor. I could get 10-11 MB/s download from anywhere in the house with my 100/20 fibre connection. The ONT has a 1 Gbps interface, but my modem/router and switches only have 100 Mbps interfaces. In addition the AV500 Powerline setup maxes out at around 90 Mbps reliable throughput, so with the recent speed boost to thousands of 100/20 fibre accounts around the country to 300/100 Mbps, my current home network setup is way too slow to get 300 Mbps from the ONT to my devices. Upgrading to a modem/router and switches with Gigabit interfaces is easy, but I need to figure out if going from AV500 to AV2000 Powerline adaptors will boost throughput from approx 90 Mbps to somewhere north of 300 Mbps to keep up with theoretical max of my fibre connection. I'm renting the property, and unfortunately installing some RJ45 wall plates and squirreling a bunch of Cat6 into the walls and ceilings is not an option.
My question: has anyone who uses Powerline network adaptors made the upgrade from AV500 to AV2000, and did it give you at least a 4X boost to throughput?
If I can get a 4X boost I'll get AV2000's, but otherwise I'll have to run Cat6 across the floor in 2 places, and across a hallway to where devices live, which will look terrible.
Best regards, Chris, Christchurch.