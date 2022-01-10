Hi there

Sorry, novice networker..........I'm trying to get the best experience for a big cafe that wants to support free wifi for guests along with Till/EftPOS Wifi in a location with only VDSL (there is no fibre yet). At the moment there are two VDSL lines coming in. I've put up a number of Ubiquiti APs connected to a Ubiquiti Switch that appear to be stable and always reachable. The problem is internet keeps dropping out and spoken to Spark numerous times and they say the internet is not the problem. I've tried to get them to send new routers to see if thats the problem which they wont........ I've installed the Unifi controller that shows AP experiences in high 90% range. Some of the patch cables are legacy and they look like old standard CAT.

I was thinking of putting in a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter which may give more insight as to why the internet keeps dropping out which is 50% of the time.

Questions are: Is there any point in having two VDSL connections (I have presently turned off one)? Can you plug both connections into the Ubiquiti Router and get greater stability/speed? From the limited information here is it likely that Spark is at fault rather than the LAN? If it is Spark how do I prove it?

Thanks in advance