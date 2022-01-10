Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Internet Keeps Dropping Out
Al12

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293270 10-Jan-2022 16:03
Send private message

Hi there

 

Sorry, novice networker..........I'm trying to get the best experience for a big cafe that wants to support free wifi for guests along with Till/EftPOS Wifi in a location with only VDSL (there is no fibre yet).  At the moment there are two VDSL lines coming in.   I've put up a number of Ubiquiti APs connected to a Ubiquiti Switch that appear to be stable and always reachable.  The problem is internet keeps dropping out and spoken to Spark numerous times and they say the internet is not the problem.  I've tried to get them to send new routers to see if thats the problem which they wont........ I've installed the Unifi controller that shows AP experiences in high 90% range.  Some of the patch cables are legacy and they look like old standard CAT.

 

I was thinking of putting in a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter which may give more insight as to why the internet keeps dropping out which is 50% of the time. 

 

Questions are: Is there any point in having two VDSL connections (I have presently turned off one)?  Can you plug both connections into the Ubiquiti Router and get greater stability/speed?  From the limited information here is it likely that Spark is at fault rather than the LAN?  If it is Spark how do I prove it?

 

Thanks in advance

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2846242 10-Jan-2022 16:07
Send private message

Hi, so what is the current router, what are the VDSL line stats from that router.

 

Cyril

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
wellygary
6668 posts

Uber Geek


  #2846249 10-Jan-2022 16:23
Send private message

1. DO NOT let the public Wifi Clients onto the same sub network as your Till/EFTPOS/ other stuff... keep your in house devices VLAN separated..

 

2. as the above poster asks what are the logs from the Modem.. Is the Copper connection actually failing or is the modem simply being saturated on the client end and failing...

 

3.  What happens when you run the wifi when there are only staff around, does it stay up ??? or fall over ?

 

 

Al12

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2846250 10-Jan-2022 16:25
Send private message

Sorry, I'm not onsite at the moment but I will be in a few days and I'll post them then.  Thanks for the reply

 

 



Al12

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2846252 10-Jan-2022 16:28
Send private message

I have set up 3 x Wifi networks, so they are separated.  I'm not sure if the copper is failing.

 

Guest 

 

POS & EftPOS (Hidden)

 

and Management

 

The internet goes down irrespective of time of day or people on the Wifi.

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2846308 10-Jan-2022 16:41
Send private message

What router are you using? are you using the spark-provided one? If so throw that in the bin like yesterday, and put in Draytek vigor 130 VDSL modem in bridge mode and a USG if you are using Ubiquiti AP's then you will get all the stats in one place

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10988 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2846322 10-Jan-2022 17:29
Send private message

I'm confused. This network sounds like a mess to be honest. How is it dropping? Have you verified it is dropping over Ethernet? What router are you using? How are the wireless networks set up because it seriously doesn't sound like you've got any segregation. Also, an Edgerouter won't help you diagnose the issue.

 

Perhaps post photos / do a diagram of how your network is currently setup for us to have a better understanding.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2846325 10-Jan-2022 17:37
Send private message

Agree with Michael, sounds like no real segregation, more info please.

Also these days unless the location has no mobile service, I think offering customers wifi in a cafe makes little sense.

Cyril



nztim
2292 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2846359 10-Jan-2022 18:25
Send private message

Either Upload Saturation or Unfiltered VDSL

Master Filter is the first step




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2846379 10-Jan-2022 19:27
Send private message

Sounds like you need to call in an IT expert to both diagnose the fault and to engineer a proper solution, because if you're just using the Spark supplied router with UniFi AP's behind it there is no way these are property segregated off and isolated.

 

There could be a multitude of reasons for the issue with most being unrelated to Spark. Without knowing the hardware and current layout of the network it's not possible to really offer advice.

 

 

 

 

coffeebaron
5925 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2846400 10-Jan-2022 20:03
Send private message

1. Master filter install
2. Some thing like a dual WAN Draytek setup with load balancing / failover between the two VDSL connections.
3. Secure network, isolating private & public




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

nztim
2292 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2846401 10-Jan-2022 20:04
Send private message

OP where are you based?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2846417 10-Jan-2022 21:25
Send private message

coffeebaron: 1. Master filter install
2. Some thing like a dual WAN Draytek setup with load balancing / failover between the two VDSL connections.
3. Secure network, isolating private & public


And why exactly is dual WAN required, guest throttle on the unifi side should limit things without resorting to a second Wan

Clearly this is all a result of someone out of their depth. Again more info needed.

Cyril

nitro
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2846725 11-Jan-2022 14:06
Send private message

cyril7: 

And why exactly is dual WAN required, guest throttle on the unifi side should limit things without resorting to a second Wan

Cyril

 

wondering this myself... 2 vdsl connections, likely to the same cabinet/exchange, is not much of a redundancy. and if the intent is to split the load between the 2 lines, i don't think it'll happen with an RSP provided router.

 

 

coffeebaron
5925 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2846765 11-Jan-2022 15:41
Send private message

nitro:

cyril7: 

And why exactly is dual WAN required, guest throttle on the unifi side should limit things without resorting to a second Wan

Cyril


wondering this myself... 2 vdsl connections, likely to the same cabinet/exchange, is not much of a redundancy. and if the intent is to split the load between the 2 lines, i don't think it'll happen with an RSP provided router.


 


I only mentioned it as he was discussing the two VDSL connections. An other option is failover to LTE to cover EFTPOS etc.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Al12

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2846923 12-Jan-2022 06:19
Send private message

Hi everyone

 

Thank you everyone so much for the help.  I am going on site today and will respond to all the questions and put diagrams in.  This has been an ongoing problem for 3 years with 4 IT experts over that time to try fix the problem to no avail.  The establishment is in the Warkwork area  (15 mins from Matakana) and there is sketchy cell coverage too.  And yes I'm completely out of my depth, the owner is happy to get an IT person in but doesn't want to waste money on a no-result again.  The information provided here has been fantastic.

 

😃 Much appreciated 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 