So our router is suffering from 'strangeness'. Mostly because its an HG659 and has had too many devices connected at various times and they don't seem to manage that very well.

So I am looking for some newer tech that will happily handle many devices coming and going from the premises.

We have a 2 story house and a wireless printer that is a PITA unless its running on a wired ethernet connection (ie wont wake up on wifi but does wake on LAN (WOL) just fine).

The TP-Link Deco M4 and E4 systems look quite appealing.

Has anyone got either of these systems and can it hook straight into the UFB ONT?

I see the word 'Router' often used with these systems, but they then frequently show them plugged into a 'modem'. I am finding it quite difficult to find out if they are they capable of handling the network authentication with UFB ok or if they need a seperate 'router'?

Hope this makes sense.