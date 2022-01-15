Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)New D-lInk DSL-2878 modem/router, cannot access internal HTTP server from outside - EDIT: solved!
Chrisblobster

24 posts

Geek


#293352 15-Jan-2022 22:51
Send private message

Hi all, I have a nice security setup at home, with a SFF PC running 24/7 with a Linux distro, Zoneminder, a Dynamic DNS client (with free account on no-ip.com) and a couple of IP cams keeping watch over my property. My old modem/router only had 100 Mbps WAN/LAN so I couldn't reach the full speed of my fibre 300 connection, hence why I bought the new D-Link. Unfortunately after installing the new D-Link I've been unable to get remote access to my Zoneminder PC to receive notifications of events or to monitor remotely. On the old TP-link I think it was as simple as enabling port forwarding of port 80 on the Zoneminder PC IP address to get to the HTTP server for Zoneminder remotely, so without touching anything on the ZM PC I've tried to do the same on the new D-Link to make port forwarding work, but to no avail - do D-Link do something a bit different with port forwarding setup compared to TP-link? It seems there are more fields to fill in on the D-Link, but despite putting in numbers in those fields that to my knowledge should work, it doesn't work.

 

Cheers, Chris, Christchurch.

 

EDIT: managed to solve the issue - on the port forwarding rule I create the default Interface was PTM_PPPoE_0_1, but there was a 2nd interface available, ETH_PPPoE_0_1, that had to be selected for it to work 👍

Create new topic
Spyware
2979 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2851306 16-Jan-2022 07:03
Send private message

PTM_PPPoE_0_1 is the VDSL WAN.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 