Hi all, I have a nice security setup at home, with a SFF PC running 24/7 with a Linux distro, Zoneminder, a Dynamic DNS client (with free account on no-ip.com) and a couple of IP cams keeping watch over my property. My old modem/router only had 100 Mbps WAN/LAN so I couldn't reach the full speed of my fibre 300 connection, hence why I bought the new D-Link. Unfortunately after installing the new D-Link I've been unable to get remote access to my Zoneminder PC to receive notifications of events or to monitor remotely. On the old TP-link I think it was as simple as enabling port forwarding of port 80 on the Zoneminder PC IP address to get to the HTTP server for Zoneminder remotely, so without touching anything on the ZM PC I've tried to do the same on the new D-Link to make port forwarding work, but to no avail - do D-Link do something a bit different with port forwarding setup compared to TP-link? It seems there are more fields to fill in on the D-Link, but despite putting in numbers in those fields that to my knowledge should work, it doesn't work.

Cheers, Chris, Christchurch.

EDIT: managed to solve the issue - on the port forwarding rule I create the default Interface was PTM_PPPoE_0_1, but there was a 2nd interface available, ETH_PPPoE_0_1, that had to be selected for it to work 👍