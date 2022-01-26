Hi @uppynz:

With regards to capacity for WiFi, do remember capacity is not only on actual "throughput/bandwidth" that you can get/push through the AP's Wired side. It is also about its airtime utilisation. Each WiFi client, regardless of how much traffic it is using, will use a slice of airtime. Think of an AP's WiFi radio as a pie - you then "literally" divide airtime into a 360 deg pie, each device having a slice of the pie. The more devices, the less available airtime each device can have. This will have an effect on overall throughput. Having more than one AP somewhat helps with that. This is important cos as houses gets more "connected", I reckon there would / could be more IoT devices around - think of devices like light bulbs, switches, down to things like smart refrigerators, heat pumps etc - each will use a slice of the airtime no matter how much bandwidth they require. I've not seen what the Unify Design Centre tool looks like and what it can do, but if available (as an option), check out and input the correct number of devices/clients that you anticipate to support for each location - maybe everyone if your family might have their phones with them while sitting in the lounge or even dining room - this could mean a higher coverage density might be required for those areas. You're sometimes better off having more physical APs and reducing its radio Tx/Rx power than to have one (or less) AP transmitting at full power.

And if you're considering cyril7's suggestion of going down the Grandstream AP path, note that Grandstream have the GWN-7660 WiFi6 2x2 AP out since last year, and they've apparently just announced the GWN-7664 which is a more capable, 4x4, AP. Tthe 7664 could be an overkill for a typical home environment, but it is something you might like to consider (if your budget etc allows). Not sure when the 7664 is available in NZ though as so far I've only seen it being made available oversea, but I've no doubt it will be here, probably soon too.

