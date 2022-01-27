For years I've been using an HG659 router - first for VDSL, and then for fibre. I'm doing some construction soon and wanted to wall-mount the networking gear. The foot on the HG659 is ludicrous and I thought to myself that I had an unused ASUS RT-AC58U in the cupboard from when I switched to Stuff Fibre. It's a bit flatter and easier to wall mount. So, in it went.

I use Google Wifi exclusively at home including for port management, so my wiring is as below.

Fibre OMT -> router (the HG659 or ASUS RT-AC58U) -> DMZ to the first Google Wifi point -> onwards to switch etc from there

Consequently, I have all services turned off on the router except for DHCP. Just uses a DMZ.

After plugging in the ASUS router and spending a while configuring it to turn off the Wifi radios, and the firewall, I noticed that the web connection to the router interface inside my home network is SLOW. Like, routing through a dial-up modem in Siberia and back. It's a newish router and there's no reason for it to be so slow in a local network. The HG659 is lightning-fast.

Has anyone experienced this before? Maybe there is some default setting I didn't turn off that is causing the delayed page loads? For now I've swapped the HG659 back in and the much faster admin connection speed is back, with no effects either way on the general broadband speed I'm seeing. Happy to stick with the HG659 but I just can't fathom why the newer ASUS router would be that slow.