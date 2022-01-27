Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#293521 27-Jan-2022 21:06
For years I've been using an HG659 router - first for VDSL, and then for fibre. I'm doing some construction soon and wanted to wall-mount the networking gear. The foot on the HG659 is ludicrous and I thought to myself that I had an unused ASUS RT-AC58U in the cupboard from when I switched to Stuff Fibre. It's a bit flatter and easier to wall mount. So, in it went.

 

I use Google Wifi exclusively at home including for port management, so my wiring is as below.

 

Fibre OMT -> router (the HG659 or ASUS RT-AC58U) -> DMZ to the first Google Wifi point -> onwards to switch etc from there

 

Consequently, I have all services turned off on the router except for DHCP. Just uses a DMZ.

 

After plugging in the ASUS router and spending a while configuring it to turn off the Wifi radios, and the firewall, I noticed that the web connection to the router interface inside my home network is SLOW. Like, routing through a dial-up modem in Siberia and back. It's a newish router and there's no reason for it to be so slow in a local network. The HG659 is lightning-fast.

 

Has anyone experienced this before? Maybe there is some default setting I didn't turn off that is causing the delayed page loads? For now I've swapped the HG659 back in and the much faster admin connection speed is back, with no effects either way on the general broadband speed I'm seeing. Happy to stick with the HG659 but I just can't fathom why the newer ASUS router would be that slow.

  #2857401 27-Jan-2022 21:13
Hi, why do you need the HH659, it's not required, later versions of Google wifi can connect directly to the ont, earlier may need a managed switch to drop the vlan.

Cyril

  #2857408 27-Jan-2022 21:44
Good question! I tried plugging my Google Wifi point into the ONT but couldn't get a connection despite blinking lights looking good on the ONT. My points are original Google Wifi (cylinders rather than the rounded Nest ones).

It's worth it to me to cut unneeded devices out, so I might add one of those newer GW points and see if I can drop the HG659.

