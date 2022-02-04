Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fritz!Box 7560 - Gigabit connection
#293635 4-Feb-2022 08:18
Can the Fritz! Box 7560 handle a gigabit connection? I was using a second-hand 7490 for a couple of years on my 2Degrees gigabit connection, however it crapped out last night. Luckily I had ordered a router from 2Degrees when I signed up with them, and swapped it over. Everything connected just fine, however my speeds have dropped considerably after the switch.

 

I was getting nearly my full gigabit down and at least 200 up, but after switching to the new router, I am getting ~300 down and less than 10 mb/s upload. I have rebooted everything including the ONT and tried on two wired computers (Win 11 and Ubuntu 20) both having the same results.

 

 

My wife and I both WFH now and do video conferencing often so the upload is important. Should I contact 2degrees for a replacement router? Or am I stuck having to buy a new one? If so any suggestions that don't break the bank would be greatly appreciated.

 

  #2861525 4-Feb-2022 08:24
Hi I assume you are testing via a wired connection, but to answer your question, yes it is Gig capable

 

  #2861527 4-Feb-2022 08:26
Yep both testing computers are wired, only change is the router itself.




  #2861536 4-Feb-2022 08:56
The new router could have applied a new or default config. Contact 2Deg Cust Sup to re-apply your config?

 

Maybe ping SarahRykers to help investigate this.

 

 




  #2861539 4-Feb-2022 09:01
I'll shoot an email to 2degrees and see if that could be the case, cheers!

 

@SarahRykers Any suggestions? Cheers




  #2861542 4-Feb-2022 09:03
Have you tried factory resetting the 7560?

  #2861545 4-Feb-2022 09:08
I reset it first thing then set up the connection. It has been this way from the beginning. My samknows.one is showing the same so that's a third wired device showing the low speeds (the samknows device is behind the router, not in front).





  #2861546 4-Feb-2022 09:13
Welp, I'm a moron. I just went back through everything to quadruple check it, and noticed the "connection settings" in the FritzBox had changed to 200Mbit/s down and 8Mbit/s up. I changed it to 1000 for both and it seems a lot better. I can't believe that's a setting and I didn't change it. It's at least better now 740 down and 131 up. Though not as high as it was, it's workable at least.




  #2861550 4-Feb-2022 09:18
Could always give 2d a call - think it'd be quite easy for them to give you a loaner 7590 (I think you'll just have to pay postage and handling).

  #2861557 4-Feb-2022 09:32
Have you followed through the sticky in the 2degrees subforum on this problem? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=239862




  #2861559 4-Feb-2022 09:37
Thanks Micheal I am a triple idiot this morning, I hadn't thought to see if there was a sticky for it on the 2degrees forum. Thank you!

 

There may need to be a change made on that sticky, the router won't allow me to put in a higher input than 1000 on the data throughput.




  #2861599 4-Feb-2022 10:34
Taubin:

 

There may need to be a change made on that sticky, the router won't allow me to put in a higher input than 1000 on the data throughput.

 

 

 I got caught out too thinking something wasn't right aboyt my 7490 as I can't input anything higher than 1000, but on a closer look I noticed the unit values are different...

 

If your 7560 is runinng the same/similar firmware as my 7490 (i.e. 7.29), note the unit of measurement shown on our devices vs the sticky has changed.  On my 7490 it also allowed max of 1000, however the unit of measurement shows Mbit/s as opposed to the sticky's unit of kbit/s.  So effectively 999999 kbit/s is equivalent to 1000 Mbits.

  #2861602 4-Feb-2022 10:36
Oh you're right, I didn't even notice that part. Man I need more coffee today or something. I'm usually a lot better at checking these things.




  #2861653 4-Feb-2022 11:42
Taubin:

 

Oh you're right, I didn't even notice that part. Man I need more coffee today or something. I'm usually a lot better at checking these things.

 

 

Heyy all good mate.  TBH when I first checked the sticky and tried inputting 999999 into mine and it wouldn't take it (that was months ago, maybe even a year ago now), I thought something strange about mine too but left it, and left mine at 1000. 

 

Now upon seeing your post I ONLY just noticed the measurement unit haha... So yeah maybe we both need coffees! :)

  #2861689 4-Feb-2022 12:25
There's a "green" setting where it limits speed to 100. Presumably 100Mb/s uses less power than 1000.

 

 

But even if you set it to 1000, it still only shows 100. I presume/expect/hope it will automatically switch up to 1000 if needed.

 

 

  #2861697 4-Feb-2022 12:28
They are all set to 1Gbit/s

 

I believe most of the issue was from the upstream/downstream setting in Connection settings. It's definitely improved enough that I can deal with it. Much closer to what it was with the previous router. I hadn't noticed it had defaulted to a low connection.




