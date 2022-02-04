Can the Fritz! Box 7560 handle a gigabit connection? I was using a second-hand 7490 for a couple of years on my 2Degrees gigabit connection, however it crapped out last night. Luckily I had ordered a router from 2Degrees when I signed up with them, and swapped it over. Everything connected just fine, however my speeds have dropped considerably after the switch.

I was getting nearly my full gigabit down and at least 200 up, but after switching to the new router, I am getting ~300 down and less than 10 mb/s upload. I have rebooted everything including the ONT and tried on two wired computers (Win 11 and Ubuntu 20) both having the same results.

My wife and I both WFH now and do video conferencing often so the upload is important. Should I contact 2degrees for a replacement router? Or am I stuck having to buy a new one? If so any suggestions that don't break the bank would be greatly appreciated.

Cheers