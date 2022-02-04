Hi all,

I'll be moving into a relatively new build (2019) soon and wanted to get an idea of what equipment to get. It's a three storey house and has a relatively small enclosure on the bottom level with the ONT, patch panels and what looks like some alarm equipment.

From what I can tell, each of the ports on the patch panel terminate in two RJ-45 jacks in each of the rooms of the house. I've never been in a house that has been wired up and always had relatively simple networking setups. Would anyone have any suggestions on equipment to use? I've already got a Unifi AP and an ASUS router I can reuse but I'm not worried if it all needs to be replaced.

Would a wired only router leading into the patch panel directly make sense? Would it then just be a matter of APs on each level and a switch where I'd want to wire in more than 1 device? Also given the year the house was built, is it likely to be wired up with CAT6?

Cheers