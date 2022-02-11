Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Network troubleshooting: where to start?
bendud

127 posts

Master Geek


#293741 11-Feb-2022 11:00
Morena,

 

As part of the house reno we have taken the opportunity to get a LAN installed (only in the ground floor of the two storey house). We have a very odd drop in network speed that is intermittent and thus far I can't identify a pattern. I appreciate there are a million potential issues and no-one will be able to tell from afar, but does anyone have any (really simple) resources about where to start troubleshooting, please?

 

Setup is gigabit fibre to ONT > HG659 Vodafone Modem > Orbi RBR50 mesh with two satellites in daisy chain topology, and then a wired connection from the Orbi main to an unmanaged gigabit switch in a cupboard under the stairs, and hence to about 30 ethernet sockets. Modem is set as bridge and mesh router assigns IP addresses (this is what the installers got me to do - I was all up for just ONT to Orbi and setting that to do VLAN tagging but they reckon I should use Vodafone's modem - "it's better that way" apparently, in an unspecified manner!). 

 

There's no double NATing going on. Running Speedtest on wifi I'm getting >900/500 with pings of 4-10 most places; same is true on the Orbi itself when I run the modem's speed check software. Running it on the LAN devices most are the same speed, but an AppleTV and a PC both return pings of about 300, and 2/1Mbs and are unusably slow connections. I have fixed a number of the IPs as static routes (for a Sonos Boost, a Hue bridge, the Roon box, the NAS etc) and all the IPs on the network are unique. Because the instructions to wire in a minimum of 2 Cat 6s to each socket didn't get passed on to the builders there are a couple of single LAN sockets that have had a small "gigacard" card that acts as a 4 port switch installed behind them, and a new faceplate with 4 sockets on popped on the wall. The AppleTV is connected to one of these, but the PC isn't, so I don't think they are the sole reason.

 

Does this sound like a wiring issue? All the cables are 5e or 6, and the slowness of some of the connections is so slow I assume it isn't a bottleneck from a device. 

 

Do I just have to disconnect everything wired and then rebuild it one it a time?

 

All helpful ideas gratefully received. As you can probably tell network engineering is a mystery to me so please be gentle :-) and the answer "get the sparks to fix it" is probably valid...

 

Many thanks in advance

 

b

 

 

cyril7
8763 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2865313 11-Feb-2022 11:32
Hi, firstly please remove the 659 and set the Orbi to deal with vlan10, then report back. By the way, there is no bridge mode on the 659 when using the Eth WAN, so my guess is there is double nat happening unless a static route is in place and the Orbi has been set to not NAT. Who ever gave you that advise clearly talks jiberish.

 

The other thing to check is that there is no loop in the internal LAN, try removing all connections to the switch except the Orbi's and the PC and see how that goes. 

 

Cyril

shk292
2398 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2865320 11-Feb-2022 11:36
I'm trying to understand what your HG659 is doing; there is no modem required for UFB so if it isn't doing DNS or DHCP, what is its purpose?  I have one in my system but it is the main router with the mesh units purely as access points.  I would try removing it and setting up the Orbi units as they are intended to operate, with one as the router connected directly to the ONT.

 

I assume you mean static IP, not static route, for some devices

 

As cyril has said, there should be no such thing as bridge mode with a router, this is a modem term

 

The only caveat is that there are a load of negative reviews for the Orbi's performance so there may be problems that are difficult to diagnose and fix

allan
1598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865323 11-Feb-2022 11:44
Yep concur, set the Orbi RBR50 up directly on VLAN 10 and remove the HG659. Been running mine like that for the last 18 months or so - albeit Spark, not Vodafone. Works just fine.



bendud

127 posts

Master Geek


  #2865324 11-Feb-2022 11:47
Many thanks - the Orbi has been really good in general, and the issue is confined to the wired switch. I will remove the HG659 and try again. Also one less thing in the server cupboard!

 

Yep - static IP not routes. I said I wasn't very good at this eh :-) 

 

Will report back after the w/e

 

Cheers

 

b

 

 

cyril7
8763 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2865326 11-Feb-2022 11:49
Hi, exactly how have you got the switch and satellites interwired, quick sketch please

 

Cyril

SpartanVXL
845 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2865332 11-Feb-2022 11:55
Yup, only reason you’d have the hg659 is for voip, even then you can have it behind the Orbi instead.

Do the devices report full gigabit connection? As cyril says try removing parts to test individually and make sure theres no loops.

bendud

127 posts

Master Geek


  #2865354 11-Feb-2022 12:06
ONT -->  HG659 --> Orbi Main --> Switch. There is also a wired backhaul from one satellite, but the other is only wireless backhaul - not sure if this might be an issue?

 

b



cyril7
8763 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2865373 11-Feb-2022 12:50
Hi, and the wired Sat goes to the switch or to the Main Orbi, in theory should not matter, but then again.

 

Also you note you have 900Mb/s throughput on the WiFi, this would suggest you are using 80MHz channels, as you have 3APs (router + 2xSat) then I recommend you move to 40MHz channels and set them to Ch36,44 & 52, yes this will have the throughput, but I would suggest that 3 clear channels will provide better real perfomance than three suffering interfernce.

 

Cyril

bendud

127 posts

Master Geek


  #2865446 11-Feb-2022 13:59
Interesting - thanks. The backhaul goes from satellite back to the switch.

 

I will check the bands when I get home and post accordingly.

 

Cheers

 

bendud

127 posts

Master Geek


  #2866580 11-Feb-2022 17:57
Looks to be bands 12 (40MHz/2.4) and 36 (80MHz/5), with the backhaul using 157. 

 

thanks

 

b

cyril7
8763 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2866597 11-Feb-2022 18:33
Hi so move the three APs to 40MHz and channels as mentioned above, not sure if you will have control of the back haul so probably leave that.

The 2.4GHz band should be 20MHz and only ch 1,6,11, DON'T use 40MHz in the 2.4GHz band or you will suffer serious interference issues.

Cyril

bendud

127 posts

Master Geek


  #2866624 11-Feb-2022 19:54
Thanks

 

HG659 removed from the system and back in The Drawer of Neglected IT.

 

I have switched the 2.4GHz channel to 6 (giving warnings about 192Mb caps)

 

Should clarify, the AppleTV running at 8/8 up/down is on a wired connection to the switch rather than Wifi (although weirdly if I physically disconnect the LAN cable and use the internal wifi, it still gets 8/8 - which makes no sense to me).

 

So issues persist with the LAN - next up I guess is disconnecting a whole lot of unlabelled switch connections. What could possibly go wrong? :-)

 

thanks again

 

b

RunningMan
7072 posts

Uber Geek


  #2866666 11-Feb-2022 20:47
Are you using the same units for all throughput measurements? ATV isn't reporting 8MB/s is it, and everything else is Mb/s?

bendud

127 posts

Master Geek


  #2866670 11-Feb-2022 20:53
Using Ookla for all the speeds so I assume same units. 

 

Currently making my self unpopular with the whanau by "breaking the internet" on a Friday night... it's been distinctly flaky since I switched the 2.4GHz channel to 6 rather than Auto, I have to say!

 

I see the NAS and BluOS player have dropped off the network map - and their LAN lights are no longer flashing. The plot thickens...

 

b

bendud

127 posts

Master Geek


  #2866676 11-Feb-2022 21:41
Update: sorted! Found a loop, I think - I had used Patched Sur to update a Mac mini (2012) to Big Sur which had disabled the wifi, so was running it on the LAN. But subsequent switch to a different patcher had re-enabled wifi as well. Unplugging the LAN cable fixed the network conflicts, and the whanau are happily online again. 

 

Remember Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs? Right at the top there, above self-actualisation and transcendence, there's another layer that is the pinnacle of human need. It's called Wifi ;-)

 

Thanks everyone!

 

b

