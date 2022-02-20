Yorkshirekid

I'm wanting to attach a PoE camera to my LAN. I'm wondering if the setup I've drawn (badly, sorry), would work.
Can anyone help me please.
Check the PoE brick specifications to ensure it is up to the task. Your limitation may be the PoE budget of 1A per port and 2A max. I don't know what juice your AP requires or a PoE camera would need.
As long as you are happy with the 100mbps performance of the RB750, I'd give it a go. Perhaps ask in the Offers and Wanted forum if anyone has a retired/spare RB750.
Learn the difference between passive PoE that Mikrotik supports and 802.3af/at.
