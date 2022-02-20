Yorkshirekid

Check the PoE brick specifications to ensure it is up to the task. Your limitation may be the PoE budget of 1A per port and 2A max. I don't know what juice your AP requires or a PoE camera would need.

As long as you are happy with the 100mbps performance of the RB750, I'd give it a go. Perhaps ask in the Offers and Wanted forum if anyone has a retired/spare RB750.