Attach CCTV camera to LAN
Yorkshirekid

#293895 20-Feb-2022 17:37
I'm wanting to attach a PoE camera to my LAN. I'm wondering if the setup I've drawn (badly, sorry), would work.

 

Can anyone help me please.

 

 

 

Dynamic
  #2871708 20-Feb-2022 18:33
Check the PoE brick specifications to ensure it is up to the task.  Your limitation may be the PoE budget of 1A per port and 2A max.  I don't know what juice your AP requires or a PoE camera would need.

 

As long as you are happy with the 100mbps performance of the RB750, I'd give it a go.  Perhaps ask in the Offers and Wanted forum if anyone has a retired/spare RB750.




Spyware
  #2871716 20-Feb-2022 19:13
Learn the difference between passive PoE that Mikrotik supports and 802.3af/at.




