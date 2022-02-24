Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Intermittent wifi issue - syslog server?

mdf

mdf

3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#293966 24-Feb-2022 20:12
Send private message

I have an intermittent issue with wifi. Historically absolutely fine, and 95%+ of the time now still no issues, however a couple of times a day a device will have "no internet" despite seemingly being connected to a strong wifi network. Other devices at the same time will have no trouble, and the majority of the time disconnecting and reconnecting to the network seems to fix the issue. But its a niggly problem and I'm sick of hearing the complaints; you'd think the greatest injustice in the history of the world is a youtube video buffering.

 

Network config is router --> POE switch --> 3x Cambium e400 WAPs.

 

I _suspect_ the issue is with the WAPs; I've entirely replaced the router (was Cambium R201, now Voyager Huawei DG8245V-10) and devices connected by ethernet to the switch don't seem to have any issues. Mix of devices affected, couple of Samsung Android mobile phones, a Windows PC and a Chromebook.

 

Because it is so intermittent, it's hard to track down any rhyme or reason as to what is causing it. A couple of times I thought I've had an "a ha!" moment and patted myself on the back for fixing the issue, only for the issue to crop up again the next day or so. 

 

The Cambium WAPs offer logging to a syslog server. Is that my next logical step? And if so, what is an easy way of getting started with this? I can spin up a Raspberry Pi but have had issues with too many writes to SD cards before with Hassio logging. I've found Loggly which has a Lite/Free tier and seems reputable but am unsure what exactly goes in a log file and whether I am setting myself up for hurt sending this type of info off to the cloud.

 

Any other suggestions or pointers?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10928 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2874394 24-Feb-2022 21:41
Send private message

Does this device happen to be a Samsung device?

I personally found they are the worst at retaining a stable connection to WiFi. My partners S10+ then S21 Ultra would drop off for no reason, the access points would however still see the device as connected, but wouldn't pass traffic. I could never figure out why it was doing so as it happened on UniFi, Aruba and Cambium access points. I turned off MAC Address Randomization which helped somewhat but the best day was when she switched to an iPhone and have not had issues since.

 

Syslog may show a deauth reason (eg - deauth because of roaming) but really won't show much more than that.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

mdf

mdf

3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2874400 24-Feb-2022 21:55
Send private message

I should have just asked you direct 😃

 

Yes, a couple of Samsung phones and yes, noticed some (?) improvement with MAC address randomisation turned off. But there are several other devices too including Windows notebooks and Chrome, and the same phones were fine for the last couple of years. 

 

I'll need to do further digging.

nztim
2213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2874408 24-Feb-2022 22:23
Send private message

Stupid Android MAC randomisation, this had me puzzled at a major government department for MONTHS



fe31nz
805 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874463 25-Feb-2022 02:04
Send private message

If you really need a syslog server, just about any Linux distro will have one builtin.  If you do not have any Linux boxes, just fire up a Windows PC, install VirtualBox and then install the Linux distro of your choice in a virtual machine.

 

The problem with Pi SD cards dying is also easy to fix - run a hard drive on a USB mount and boot from that.  I always have one or two old, retired hard drives that I use for that sort of thing, and I bought my Pi 4 a nice dual USB 3 mount so it could boot and also access other drives.  But there are lots of fairly cheap single USB 3 mounts available.

timmmay
18384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2874467 25-Feb-2022 06:24
Send private message

Do you notice the same problems on 2.4 and 5GHz? If so read this thread. In short - set your 5GHz channel manually to a number below 52.

mdf

mdf

3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2875111 25-Feb-2022 20:05
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Do you notice the same problems on 2.4 and 5GHz? If so read this thread. In short - set your 5GHz channel manually to a number below 52.

 

 

I use band steering (which has historically always worked really well) so it's hard to be sure which network they're connected to when issues crop up. When things are working normally, they should usually be on 5GHz.

 

The channel change is about DFS or something else? I can turn off DFS channels generally; currently I've got APs on channel 36, 153 and 165 (results of auto scans). So one below and two above the DFS range. Is there something else I don't know about?

nzkc
1046 posts

Uber Geek


  #2875130 25-Feb-2022 21:16
Send private message

mdf:

 

I've found Loggly which has a Lite/Free tier and seems reputable but am unsure what exactly goes in a log file and whether I am setting myself up for hurt sending this type of info off to the cloud.

 

 

I think you'll be fine as long as you go with a reputable cloud hosted one. I use the SumoLogic free tier for some logs. Works for my needs. Others you might consider include PaperTrail, Datadog and Graylog (if you want to host it yourself)



mdf

mdf

3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2875248 26-Feb-2022 12:00
Send private message

mdf:

 

timmmay:

 

Do you notice the same problems on 2.4 and 5GHz? If so read this thread. In short - set your 5GHz channel manually to a number below 52.

 

 

I use band steering (which has historically always worked really well) so it's hard to be sure which network they're connected to when issues crop up. When things are working normally, they should usually be on 5GHz.

 

The channel change is about DFS or something else? I can turn off DFS channels generally; currently I've got APs on channel 36, 153 and 165 (results of auto scans). So one below and two above the DFS range. Is there something else I don't know about?

 

 

You might be on to something here. There's been a lot more swearing calm and deliberate investigations. The AP on channel 165 could well be the one that is causing the issues. T' interweb seems to have other stories of Samsung devices not connecting to specific channels - not channel 165 specifically but the fact it is the last of the permitted range makes me suspicious.

 

I've manually changed it to channel 60 and that seems to have fixed the problem. There have however been false dawns before.

timmmay
18384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2875265 26-Feb-2022 12:43
Send private message

Above channel 52 the WAP might be deliberately turning itself off every now and then because of some reason I don't fully recall. Try a low 5GHz channel as it might be even more stable than 60.

mdf

mdf

3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2875297 26-Feb-2022 14:30
Send private message

5GHz is shared with other uses. Some channels are not allowed, others (DFS) are shared with aeronautical and maritime radar.

 

From RSM:

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 