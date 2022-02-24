I have an intermittent issue with wifi. Historically absolutely fine, and 95%+ of the time now still no issues, however a couple of times a day a device will have "no internet" despite seemingly being connected to a strong wifi network. Other devices at the same time will have no trouble, and the majority of the time disconnecting and reconnecting to the network seems to fix the issue. But its a niggly problem and I'm sick of hearing the complaints; you'd think the greatest injustice in the history of the world is a youtube video buffering.

Network config is router --> POE switch --> 3x Cambium e400 WAPs.

I _suspect_ the issue is with the WAPs; I've entirely replaced the router (was Cambium R201, now Voyager Huawei DG8245V-10) and devices connected by ethernet to the switch don't seem to have any issues. Mix of devices affected, couple of Samsung Android mobile phones, a Windows PC and a Chromebook.

Because it is so intermittent, it's hard to track down any rhyme or reason as to what is causing it. A couple of times I thought I've had an "a ha!" moment and patted myself on the back for fixing the issue, only for the issue to crop up again the next day or so.

The Cambium WAPs offer logging to a syslog server. Is that my next logical step? And if so, what is an easy way of getting started with this? I can spin up a Raspberry Pi but have had issues with too many writes to SD cards before with Hassio logging. I've found Loggly which has a Lite/Free tier and seems reputable but am unsure what exactly goes in a log file and whether I am setting myself up for hurt sending this type of info off to the cloud.

Any other suggestions or pointers?