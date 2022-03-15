Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bigpipe UFB Elite only getting max 100Mbps uploads/download speeds (tested on both HG659 and Mikrotik hAP ac lite)
Sidon

#295231 15-Mar-2022 01:43
Hi all!

 

This is a "follow up" from this post. Since then, I've invested in a MikroTik hAP ac lite, and have been trying to play with it on an adhoc basis, with the intention of posting more when I've.. mucked around and mucked up more. I haven't been very successful, and would really appreciate your advice. Because the issues are rather different, I've chosen to create a new post instead of updating the old one. I hope that's ok!

 

I've traced my steps back to step 1 multiple times, and this seems to be the root issue - I'm simply not getting more than 100 Mbps on either of my routers, even when connected directly to the router via an ethernet cable. The speeds are even more dismal when on Wifi. I've spent 2 hours trying to troubleshoot this with Bigpipe, and have now been told that I just "need to buy a new router from them". 

 

Here's the steps that I've gone through:

 

Troubleshooting internet speeds with HG659

 

     

  1. I've gone through this isolation test (https://www.bigpipe.co.nz/faq/faq-hardware/faq-smart-modem/how-do-i-do-an-isolation-test-to-fix-my-fibre-connection-with-a-smart-modem) step by step, which means that I have checked that:

     

    • I have solid green lights on my ONT to show that it's working

    • My HG659 shows a solid green light for Power, solid green light for WAN, green light for Internet (that does the blinky lights when data is transferred)

    • Just in case, I've also rebooted my ONT and HG659 multiple times 

  2. I've followed the Bigpipe modem settings:

     

    • PPP protocol: PPPoE
    • VLAN tagging disabled
    • PPP username: bigpipe
    • PPP password: bigpipe
    • Service name: [blank]
    • DNS servers: auto

      Note: I made the interesting discovery that trying to enable connecting using ipv6 would cause an "Ethernet doesn't have a valid IP configuration" error. 

  3. This gave average speeds of 57.5 download and 91.8 Mbps upload when connected directly to HG659 via an ethernet cable, and 15 Mbps download/21.7Mbps upload speeds via Wifi

  4. When speaking with Bigpipe's tech team, they have told me that "The (IPv4) settings you've got now is the reason it's giving you that slow speed.." and that "IPv4 is a remedy solution, not a long term solution since the modem is playing up". They then said that "it's something from the modem itself that stops the ipv6", and started insisting that the modem should be replaced... But this forum post leads me to think that Bigpipe has scrapped IPv6 completely..? 

 

Troubleshooting internet speeds part 2 (using MikroTik hAP ac lite)

 

Warning - I'm extremely new to MikroTik. I bought it because I wanted to learn more about network routing, but after playing with daisy chaining, queues, and other random WinBox settings and getting no more than 0.5 to 5Mbps speeds on Wifi, I've gone back to the very basics. So:

 

     

  1. Clean factory reset configurations (System > Reset Configuration > All checkbox options unticked > Reset Configuration

  2. Set admin password (System > Users > add password to admin profile)

  3. Quick Set > Select Home AP Dual > Configured SSID and password > Select PPPoE for internet options:

     

    • PPPoE User: bigpipe
    • PPPoE password: bigpipe
    • Select Reconnect - PPPoE status connected

       
  4. Bandwidth test and speed tests (connected to MikroTik via ethernet cable):

     

    • No more than 92 Mbps Tx and 237 kbps Rx
    • Speedtest on web browser confirms 91.8 Mbps download and 90.8 Mbps upload (via ethernet cable)


  5. Just for kicks, I've tried to enable ipv6 in Mikrotik, and it's led to a PPPoE status of "terminating... disconnected"

 

 

 

Note: Bigpipe UFB promises an avg of 862 Mbps download speeds and 506 Mbps upload speeds. In all of my testing, I've not seen speeds exceeding 100 Mbps (upload or download). My apartment has 5 flatmates, averages 7 - 15 devices during "peak" periods, and often has 3 people on video conferencing tools simultaneously. It's gotten to the point where one of the flatmates has had to make an exception and work in the office despite covid restrictions, and another is considering doing the same.  

 

May I... please request for some help?

 


Sincerely,

 

From your rather frazzled but still friendly neighbourhood n00btech 

 

 

 1 | 2
Spyware
  #2886294 15-Mar-2022 02:17
Bigpipe does not support IPv6.

 

hAP ac lite has 10/100 Ethernet.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

RunningMan
  #2886299 15-Mar-2022 06:40
As @Spyware says, the hAP ac lite has 100 Mb ports. You'll never see more than this. HG659 on the other other had should be fine for gigabit.

 

Given all the configs you have been intending to muck with in your other thread, first thing to try is a factory reset (not just a reboot) on the HG659 and enter just the authentication settings for Bigpipe. Then run a wired speedtest, and include the machine specs and OS details.

nztim
  #2886303 15-Mar-2022 06:52
Get the HAP Ac3 it has the CPU power to route gbps

 

also if you have a mikrotik make sure its secure



liquidcore
  #2886305 15-Mar-2022 06:59
Sidon:

Here's the steps that I've gone through:


Troubleshooting internet speeds with HG659



  1. I've gone through this isolation test (https://www.bigpipe.co.nz/faq/faq-hardware/faq-smart-modem/how-do-i-do-an-isolation-test-to-fix-my-fibre-connection-with-a-smart-modem) step by step, which means that I have checked that:

    • I have solid green lights on my ONT to show that it's working


What type of ONT do you have? If you have a Type 100 or 200 Chorus ONT and you’re only getting a green LAN light with the HG659, it suggests that the link between your router and ONT is only 100Mbps, so you should try another ethernet cable.

RunningMan
  #2886308 15-Mar-2022 07:01
The hAP ac lite is fine for your needs if this is still intended as your learning device, sitting behind the HG659. Just don't expect gigabit from it.

insane
  #2886310 15-Mar-2022 07:15
I'm with liquidcore, try a new ethernet cable with the HG659. Might need two to rule out a Wan or Lan side cable issue.

robjg63
  #2886326 15-Mar-2022 08:50
Yep - The HG659 certainly shouldnt be the problem - I gather they are ok with a gibabit connection. Obviously exclude wifi from whatever you are testing.

 

Agree with the others, make sure the cable from the ONT to the router is up to the job.

 

If its marked at Cat 5 then that may be the issue - That is supposed to have a maximum data rate of 100mpbs I gather.

 

Cat 5e or Cat 6 is designed for 1000Mbps.

 

When you are testing between the router and your computer, make sure that cable is also cat5e or cat 6.

 

As other have said - Bigpipe/spark dont support ipv6.

 

Also, have you checked your device (laptop/computer) doesn't have a maximum ethernet port speed of 100mbps? Older devices may not have a gigabit capable ethernet port. That would stop you ever seeing anything higher than 100mbps.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



trig42
  #2886327 15-Mar-2022 09:01
My ONT (Chorus model 100 I think) has an orange light for the LAN connection - indicating 1Gbps. Green Light is 100Mbps. As liquidcore mentioned, check you cable between router and ONT.

 

 

 

It is possible in Windows to setup a PPPoE connection direct to the ONT as well, that may help

 

 

xpd

  #2886346 15-Mar-2022 09:44
Don't know other post you're referring to, but has BigPipe confirmed 100% that your profile is set correctly ? Have they tried resetting it anyway ?




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Sidon

  #2886964 16-Mar-2022 10:21
Hi all! Thanks so much for your many questions and areas to look into!

 

Just to answer/reply to some posts:

 

     

  1. My ONT is a Type 300
  2. I have a CAT6A cable from ONT to router, so that really shouldn't be the bottleneck
  3. Thanks for reminding me that the hAP ac lite is limited to 10/100... That was really silly of me

 


So @RunningMan I actually went and plugged the HG659 back yesterday morning, and before I did a factory reset, viola! I was getting 600-900Mbps connectivity through a wired speedtest. I... Don't know what I did differently (apart from posting on this forum 😅). I used exactly the same hardware, and there was no software reset... 

 

I've let it run for a day with no issues. Great connectivity so far, and will keep monitoring. 

 

In the meantime I'm thinking of putting in some bandwidth control settings so that our 10-15 devices don't eat into each other. I've set the overall Bandwidth control settings to ~8% of the max speeds, assuming 10 devices on average, so 80Mbps upload and 50Mbps download speeds, which should be more than enough for each device to enjoy high speed connectivity.

 

Will I need to add each device to the bandwidth control list? What happens to devices who aren't on the list?

 

Many thanks for your super speedy and amazing advice! 

deadlyllama
  #2886986 16-Mar-2022 10:54
Sidon:

 

In the meantime I'm thinking of putting in some bandwidth control settings so that our 10-15 devices don't eat into each other. I've set the overall Bandwidth control settings to ~8% of the max speeds, assuming 10 devices on average, so 80Mbps upload and 50Mbps download speeds, which should be more than enough for each device to enjoy high speed connectivity.

 

 

What problem are you trying to solve here?

 

It's not like "I have 10 devices and 800Mbps internet so each device gets 80Mbps" ... if you're thinking that then your mental model of how your network works is wrong.  Internet is packet switched so think lots of little messages (max 1500 bytes each) going through the router, adding up to some number of megabits per second.  Just because you're connected to the network doesn't mean you're sending/receiving any data.

 

Fair sharing of bandwidth only becomes an issue when you run out!  Most home networks with Gigabit Fibre will run out of Wifi bandwidth before they max out the bandwidth on the internet connection.

cyril7
  #2887016 16-Mar-2022 11:04
Hi totally agree with Donald, your trying to solve a problem that does not in reality exist. Unless you have someone moving massive files to a nearby server on the internet that allows and can handle several hundreds of Mb/s throughput from a single user then you simply imagining things.

 

Further, as soon as you start implementing policy limiting on a domestic router, it starts to backfire as it can burden the CPU.

 

Cyril

RunningMan
  #2887052 16-Mar-2022 11:32
Sidon: I've set the overall Bandwidth control settings to ~8% of the max speeds, assuming 10 devices on average, so 80Mbps upload and 50Mbps download speeds,

 

 

It was for exactly that sort of setting that I recommended the factory reset. Bandwidth control can behave in strange ways if you don't have complete control of it (i.e. MikroTik) and understand exactly how it is working. Unless you are having genuine contention issues just don't go there, it's far more trouble than it's worth. Perhaps throttle a guest network so they don't saturate, but a 900/500 connection should be adequate for most flats without any sort of shaping.

 

By all means start having a look at the hAP and learn how queues work, but practise this on your lab device, not unwitting flatmates!

richms
  #2887071 16-Mar-2022 11:44
Sidon:

 

Hi all! Thanks so much for your many questions and areas to look into!

 

Just to answer/reply to some posts:

 

     

  1. My ONT is a Type 300
  2. I have a CAT6A cable from ONT to router, so that really shouldn't be the bottleneck
  3. Thanks for reminding me that the hAP ac lite is limited to 10/100... That was really silly of me

 


So @RunningMan I actually went and plugged the HG659 back yesterday morning, and before I did a factory reset, viola! I was getting 600-900Mbps connectivity through a wired speedtest. I... Don't know what I did differently (apart from posting on this forum 😅). I used exactly the same hardware, and there was no software reset... 

 

I've let it run for a day with no issues. Great connectivity so far, and will keep monitoring. 

 

In the meantime I'm thinking of putting in some bandwidth control settings so that our 10-15 devices don't eat into each other. I've set the overall Bandwidth control settings to ~8% of the max speeds, assuming 10 devices on average, so 80Mbps upload and 50Mbps download speeds, which should be more than enough for each device to enjoy high speed connectivity.

 

Will I need to add each device to the bandwidth control list? What happens to devices who aren't on the list?

 

Many thanks for your super speedy and amazing advice! 

 

 

As soon as you turn anything on to inspect, throttle, control, whatever the data thruput you will see performance tank overall.

 

There is no reason to throttle devices on a fast connection. The queueing of stuff will make it spread out mostly fair among streams. If one person torrenting with 1000s of connections it making it slow for everyone else, it will be worse with trying to throttle it on a gutless device like a consumer grade router.




Richard rich.ms

robjg63
  #2887117 16-Mar-2022 12:44
To summarise (and agree with) the posts above.

 

Don't faff around with the settings - you will break it!




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

