Hi all!

This is a "follow up" from this post. Since then, I've invested in a MikroTik hAP ac lite, and have been trying to play with it on an adhoc basis, with the intention of posting more when I've.. mucked around and mucked up more. I haven't been very successful, and would really appreciate your advice. Because the issues are rather different, I've chosen to create a new post instead of updating the old one. I hope that's ok!

I've traced my steps back to step 1 multiple times, and this seems to be the root issue - I'm simply not getting more than 100 Mbps on either of my routers, even when connected directly to the router via an ethernet cable. The speeds are even more dismal when on Wifi. I've spent 2 hours trying to troubleshoot this with Bigpipe, and have now been told that I just "need to buy a new router from them".

Here's the steps that I've gone through:

Troubleshooting internet speeds with HG659

I've gone through this isolation test (https://www.bigpipe.co.nz/faq/faq-hardware/faq-smart-modem/how-do-i-do-an-isolation-test-to-fix-my-fibre-connection-with-a-smart-modem) step by step, which means that I have checked that: I have solid green lights on my ONT to show that it's working





My HG659 shows a solid green light for Power, solid green light for WAN, green light for Internet (that does the blinky lights when data is transferred)





Just in case, I've also rebooted my ONT and HG659 multiple times



I've followed the Bigpipe modem settings:



PPP protocol: PPPoE

VLAN tagging disabled

PPP username: bigpipe

PPP password: bigpipe

Service name: [blank]

DNS servers: auto



Note: I made the interesting discovery that trying to enable connecting using ipv6 would cause an "Ethernet doesn't have a valid IP configuration" error.



This gave average speeds of 57.5 download and 91.8 Mbps upload when connected directly to HG659 via an ethernet cable, and 15 Mbps download/21.7Mbps upload speeds via Wifi



When speaking with Bigpipe's tech team, they have told me that "The (IPv4) settings you've got now is the reason it's giving you that slow speed.." and that "IPv4 is a remedy solution, not a long term solution since the modem is playing up". They then said that "it's something from the modem itself that stops the ipv6", and started insisting that the modem should be replaced... But this forum post leads me to think that Bigpipe has scrapped IPv6 completely..?

Troubleshooting internet speeds part 2 (using MikroTik hAP ac lite)

Warning - I'm extremely new to MikroTik. I bought it because I wanted to learn more about network routing, but after playing with daisy chaining, queues, and other random WinBox settings and getting no more than 0.5 to 5Mbps speeds on Wifi, I've gone back to the very basics. So:

Clean factory reset configurations (System > Reset Configuration > All checkbox options unticked > Reset Configuration



Set admin password (System > Users > add password to admin profile)



Quick Set > Select Home AP Dual > Configured SSID and password > Select PPPoE for internet options: PPPoE User: bigpipe

PPPoE password: bigpipe

Select Reconnect - PPPoE status connected



Bandwidth test and speed tests (connected to MikroTik via ethernet cable): No more than 92 Mbps Tx and 237 kbps Rx

Speedtest on web browser confirms 91.8 Mbps download and 90.8 Mbps upload (via ethernet cable)





Just for kicks, I've tried to enable ipv6 in Mikrotik, and it's led to a PPPoE status of "terminating... disconnected"



Note: Bigpipe UFB promises an avg of 862 Mbps download speeds and 506 Mbps upload speeds. In all of my testing, I've not seen speeds exceeding 100 Mbps (upload or download). My apartment has 5 flatmates, averages 7 - 15 devices during "peak" periods, and often has 3 people on video conferencing tools simultaneously. It's gotten to the point where one of the flatmates has had to make an exception and work in the office despite covid restrictions, and another is considering doing the same.

May I... please request for some help?



Sincerely,

From your rather frazzled but still friendly neighbourhood n00btech