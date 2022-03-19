Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home network issues - can't tell if problem is switch or Fritzbox
Hi team

 

In my home I have a Spark fibre connection using a Fritzbox 7530 which is connected via ethernet to an unmanaged 16-port switch (all gig ports / cables). I also have a Ubiquiti Unifi AC Lite connected to a separate port on the fritzbox. This setup has been working fine for the best part of 10 years, the only new(ish) part is the Fritz 7530 which replace a 7390 about three months ago.

 

Yesterday I woke up to find that anything connected via the switch was complaining no network, and some devices had gone ahead and self-assigned a 169 IP.

 

In the Fritz UI many of the devices still showed as connected with a valid IP (btw I am using the Fritz's DHCP here - no static addressing, though some devices are given the same IP by the DHCP server).

 

I disconnected and reconnected the ethernet cable between the switch and the fritz and rebooted the switch. Lo and behold, everything worked so I figured the cable had somehow unseated itself after 10 years continuous service.

 

Then, this morning, the same thing happened again. This time I replaced the cable between the switch and the Fritz, and for good measure I connected it to a different port on the Fritz. This initially solved the problem again, but this time only for a couple of hours before I again lost everything connect to the Switch.

 

The Fritz's self-diagnostics show no issues and there is nothing in the error logs. The switch is unmanaged so nothing to look at there.

 

So now I'm stuck wondering whether the switch is dying, or if the Fritz is faulty. Any tips / suggestions to isolate the problem?

 

Cheers!

If no device has lost its IP on the unifi ac lite then it's absolutely the switch, same story with anything directly connected to the Fritz.

Replace the switch.




I'd try connecting one of the devices that is currently connected to the switch directly to the fritzbox.  Then if/when the problem arises again if that device is still fine you know its the switch. If everything has issues its the fritzbox.

Can the devices on the switch still talk to each other?



MaxineN: If no device has lost its IP on the unifi ac lite then it's absolutely the switch, same story with anything directly connected to the Fritz.

Replace the switch.

 

Yup when the devices on the switch lose connectivity, everything connected via the unifi is still fine. I'm just not sure how likely / possible it is for one port on the fritz to be fine and another to be faulty, which is why I'm slightly hesitant to just replace the switch

RunningMan:

 

Can the devices on the switch still talk to each other?

 

 

Hmmm what would be the best way to test that? I have a couple of macs connected via ethernet that self-assign themselves 169 IP's when it goes down, but are you saying they might still be able to talk to each other via their MAC addresses?  I'm just not sure how to test that. 

The self assigned IPs will be in the same subnet, so they would still be able to talk to each other. at the very least you should be able to ping the other/s from the terminal on a mac. Just make sure you try to ping the self assigned IP of the other device, not it's usual one.

Where are you? I am sure someone local could loan you a spare switch to test long term with.



When you swapped over the fritz, did you reconfigure the Ethernet to turn off the energy efficient BS that is on by default? I had lan dropouts without changing some green setting ages ago.




richms:

When you swapped over the fritz, did you reconfigure the Ethernet to turn off the energy efficient BS that is on by default? I had lan dropouts without changing some green setting ages ago.



Yes, this was one of the first things I did. I’ve bought a new switch from PBTech this morning and will plug it in this afternoon. Fingers crossed that’s it!

Cheers all for your help

steve98:

Yes, this was one of the first things I did. I’ve bought a new switch from PBTech this morning and will plug it in this afternoon. Fingers crossed that’s it!

Cheers all for your help

 

Hopefully you new switch would solve your issues - good luck,

 

But just wanted to point out something RunningMan mentioned re-ping the others (i.e. your Macs) as per below:

 

RunningMan:

 

The self assigned IPs will be in the same subnet, so they would still be able to talk to each other. at the very least you should be able to ping the other/s from the terminal on a mac. Just make sure you try to ping the self assigned IP of the other device, not it's usual one.

 

 

Note that from memory by default on a Mac incoming ICMP echo requests (i.e. ping "queries") are dropped on the Mac that you're trying to ping to, therefore you will not be able to receive a reply and it will show as request time out.  You do need to tweak some of the firewall and/or sharing settings to enable ping/ICMP echo replies on a Mac. So if you do receive a request timeout then I would check to make sure your target machine is not dropping ping requests before ascertaining that it is a network issue.

 

Edit: Fixed typo

Thanks all, I replaced the switch on Saturday afternoon and it has been stable ever since so I guess that was it after all. Kinda sad to see the original one go, the thing has been working for ten years without me even having to think about it. Definitely got my $89 worth out of it. Cheers!

If the switch has an external power brick then it could be that. Seems that there are many that are the weak link with cheap network devices.




richms: If the switch has an external power brick then it could be that. Seems that there are many that are the weak link with cheap network devices.


No external power brick for the failed (or new) switch in this scenario.

