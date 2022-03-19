Running Virtualbox (latest version) with a Turnkeylinux appliance.

Installed fine, is obtaining DHCP IP fine (bridged).

From the guest, I can ping the IP of the gateway, and ping the DNS name of the host.

But I cannot ping the IP of the host, and cannot ping the IP of the guest from the host.

I cannot access the guest at all (SSH, HTTP etc).

Can ping 8.8.8.8 and yahoo.com from the guest.

What am I missing ???? I've run oodles of similar setups in the past and not had this issue.

Host firewall is disabled.

Tried setting static on the guest as well with same results.

Any ideas ? :)