I help out a bit at the local rugby club. They have finally just had fibre installed and now need a WiFi upgrade. The club is multiple rooms split over two levels. WiFi use includes a few laptops, plus a couple of mobile eftpos machines. This could be extended to include members/patrons use when in the club if that didn't affect the 'admin' users. Currently WiFi is from ISP router in an office in one corner which is not good enough.

My proposal is to put in 2 x WAPs. One on each level and both cabled back to a PoE switch next to the router. That will be easy to do, due to exposed beams etc. So I need to choose a suitable WAP.

At home I have Cambiums, because of the deal on the e400s a few years ago - and I like them. However there seem much cheaper options, that will probably do what I need. e.g. A Grandstream GWN7630 will do 4x4 Wave 2 AC for $170. Equivalent specs in Cambium, Aruba, Ubquiti seem to mostly be over $300.

So my question is what do you get for the extra cost on the dearer WAPs? I need multiple SSIDs, probably VLAN tagging and band steering would be good. I don't think I need single touch, cloud management of the WAPs, because there are only two. I don't need the roaming to be very sophisticated, because users will mostly go to one level or the other. I don't think I need WiFi 6 at this stage.

Will the GWN7630s do what I need? Any other thoughts, suggestions, or things I've missed?