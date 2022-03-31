A) When Chorus installed UFB I simply told the technician that I had a landline and could it be made to work with UFB. He said yes, and it was done.

After a long time (and thinking of the future) I thought I had better find out what they did.

The ONT is a type 200. The first grey cable on the ONT goes to the smaller box to the right (Line 1). I can't see what happens after that. What is that little box and what is it attached to?

B) I don't know the correct terminology but I understand that POTS will be phased out. I do understand I will need a new phone (current phone's base station connects to the old/standard telephone jack). How will a new phone be connected to the ONT and will I need a technician from Chorus (I can read a Manual).

C) I have an Edgerouter ER-X (not SFP Model) and 3 x GWN7610 AP's ( 2 x Ethernet, 1 x Powerline Ethernet), but I am thinking of getting a Spark Smart Modem 2 and Mesh (Spark website says Smart Mesh 2 will arrive sometime in April 2022), simply because as I get older, I would prefer to have my wife being able to talk to Spark as to why there is no internet connection should it happen. I am on the Spark 300/100 plan. The ONT and router are in the garage and the landline wiring to 2 jacks is 31 years old.