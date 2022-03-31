I've been having problems with dodgy internet since I moved here years ago, and I'm now almost certain the problem is in the house. The two culprits I'm most looking at are the chorus bridge, or the ethernet cabling, and I'm not sure how to diagnose further.

Setup

Fibre -> Wireless router -> (some wireless devices)

-> unmanaged switch -> unmanaged switch -> some ethernet devices

Issue

About once a fortnight and typically overnight, my house loses its network connection. The LAN is not fully down, some pings still make it to the router and with trouble I can sometimes load its web interface.

Restarting just the wireless router sometimes fixes this.

Restarting just the Chorus bridge sometimes seems to fix this (uncertain).

Restarting both the router and the bridge does seem to fix it

This morning I had a bit of a breakthrough. I confirmed that restarting the bridge and the router fixed wifi devices but not ethernet devices. Restarting the unmanaged switch brought them back.

Thoughts

I'm stumped. What can cause an ethernet network to go down, such that rebooting an unmanaged switch brings it back?

The router has been replaced. The switches have been replaced. I've tried replacing the ethernet cables.

I'd previously ruled out the ethernet network being the issue because when it goes down, Wifi struggles too. However there is an ethernet cable between the router and the bridge, and maybe ethernet being down just makes the router very sick.

I wrote a program to ping the router and ping my ISP and left it running 24/7. It wasn't very well written but seemed to show random packet drops and occasional longer outages, and that if it could reach the router then it could almost always reach the ISP.

I remember many years ago a dodgy ethernet card was sending bad packets onto the network and causing something a little similar. We ended up throwing out that card.

How can I diagonse further? I can't see how an ethernet cable can cause this - how could a cable start working after a reboot?

I've been wondering if I'm overloading the max connections of the switches. They're little netgear ones https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHNGR3083/NETGEAR-ProSAFE-GS108-8-port-Gigabit-Switch-8x-GbE?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQjw_4-SBhCgARIsAAlegrXiJ5qz0z3T_vZZYYYCQg8LQOmZ1C71BPv1IbLWOpiRA7phs_Jd4WgaAic2EALw_wcB so ~200kB of buffer.

The symptoms are almost like I'm doing an internal DDOS on myself.

Question

What now? To be honest, rebooting the network once a fortnight is not too onerous. It's mainly professional pride that wants to get to the bottom of this.

How can I diagnose further?