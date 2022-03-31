Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Dodgy home network
whio

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295469 31-Mar-2022 08:21
Send private message

I've been having problems with dodgy internet since I moved here years ago, and I'm now almost certain the problem is in the house.  The two culprits I'm most looking at are the chorus bridge, or the ethernet cabling, and I'm not sure how to diagnose further.

 

Setup

 

Fibre -> Wireless router -> (some wireless devices)

 

                                   -> unmanaged switch -> unmanaged switch -> some ethernet devices

 

Issue

 

About once a fortnight and typically overnight, my house loses its network connection.  The LAN is not fully down, some pings still make it to the router and with trouble I can sometimes load its web interface. 

 

Restarting just the wireless router sometimes fixes this.

 

Restarting just the Chorus bridge sometimes seems to fix this (uncertain).

 

Restarting both the router and the bridge does seem to fix it

 

This morning I had a bit of a breakthrough.  I confirmed that restarting the bridge and the router fixed wifi devices but not ethernet devices.  Restarting the unmanaged switch brought them back.

 

Thoughts

 

I'm stumped.  What can cause an ethernet network to go down, such that rebooting an unmanaged switch brings it back?

 

The router has been replaced.  The switches have been replaced. I've tried replacing the ethernet cables.

 

I'd previously ruled out the ethernet network being the issue because when it goes down, Wifi struggles too.  However there is an ethernet cable between the router and the bridge, and maybe ethernet being down just makes the router very sick.  

 

I wrote a program to ping the router and ping my ISP and left it running 24/7.  It wasn't very well written but seemed to show random packet drops and occasional longer outages, and that if it could reach the router then it could almost always reach the ISP.

 

I remember many years ago a dodgy ethernet card was sending bad packets onto the network and causing something a little similar.  We ended up throwing out that card.  

 

How can I diagonse further? I can't see how an ethernet cable can cause this - how could a cable start working after a reboot?  

 

I've been wondering if I'm overloading the max connections of the switches.  They're little netgear ones https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHNGR3083/NETGEAR-ProSAFE-GS108-8-port-Gigabit-Switch-8x-GbE?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQjw_4-SBhCgARIsAAlegrXiJ5qz0z3T_vZZYYYCQg8LQOmZ1C71BPv1IbLWOpiRA7phs_Jd4WgaAic2EALw_wcB so ~200kB of buffer. 

 

The symptoms are almost like I'm doing an internal DDOS on myself.

 

Question

 

What now?  To be honest, rebooting the network once a fortnight is not too onerous.  It's mainly professional pride that wants to get to the bottom of this.

 

How can I diagnose further?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2894484 31-Mar-2022 08:39
Send private message

Hi what router is being used

 

Cyril

whio

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2894534 31-Mar-2022 08:56
Send private message

Google Nest Wifi.

 

I was using an (ISP supplied) ASUS router connected to an older Google Wifi, but I swapped ISPs in an attempt to simplify the network and fix the issue. 

 

My theory at the time was that the issue was relating to the double-NAT that I couldn't work around (Chorus -> router -> Google Wifi -> LAN). However swapping IPSs and fixing this didn't seem to make any difference. I also tried with an old Draytek I had lying around rather than the ASUS without luck.

 

When I changed ISPs they gave me a couple Google Nest Wifi routers and I tried swapping one for the other in case it was a faulty unit, but it did the same thing.  They have since asked for the second Google Nest back, so I only have one now.

 

One thing that might be useful... Back when I had both Google Nest routers, I added the second one (via ethernet) to create a mesh, and it seemed like the problem happened more often.  

cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2894544 31-Mar-2022 09:04
Send private message

Hi, just confirming in all this tme the google wifi is in place, when you have it setup with double nat and say the draytek, when you loose internet can you confirm if you connect via a lan port of the draytek directly you still have internet?

 

Cyril



whio

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2894557 31-Mar-2022 09:21
Send private message

 

 

 

 

> Hi, just confirming in all this time the google wifi is in place

 

Old setup was

 

Router (asus or Draytek) -> unmanaged switch -> Google Wifi (old version) -> wireless devices

 

                                                                                                              -> unmanaged switch -> ethernet devices

 

New setup has replaced Router and Google Wifi with a Google Nest Wifi (essentially the same thing but also does VLAN injection so lets me remove the router.)

 

> when you have it setup with double nat and say the draytek, when you loose internet can you confirm if you connect via a lan port of the draytek directly you still have internet?

 

 

Hmm, I don't remember.  I'm not sure I ever tested this.  I did try connecting to the Draytek directly via Wifi when the network went down it didn't work well, but maybe not 100% packet loss.  However I don't remember ever plugging directly into the draytek via ethernet from a laptop.

 

 

 

My current working theory is that something on my LAN is dodgy.  Perhaps a faulty device or even simply faulty ethernet wiring.  That fault doesn't get triggered often but when it does, it breaks all devices connected to Ethernet.  Rebooting then fixes them.  

 

 

 

 

cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2894566 31-Mar-2022 09:41
Send private message

Hi, its quite possible that there is an issue in your LAN, but I would very much look at the Google WiFi, I have found them to be an appaling device that seems to lockout users due to crazy queing policies and the only solution is to reboot them, and only for them to do it again a few days later. I spent waaayyy too much time trying to sort out a Google WiFi issue for a freind a year ago that I no longer will spend any time working with gear that wont help itself. Good luck with finding your solution.

 

I know the above is not very helpful but honestly, life is too short to deal with gear thats simply is unfit for purpose.

 

Cyril

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73967 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894599 31-Mar-2022 11:19
Send private message

I wpuld also remove the switches where possible. They do have some internal ablrs that can become overloaded with time.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

eonsim
117 posts

Master Geek


  #2894813 31-Mar-2022 14:49
Send private message

There seems to be some bugs with Google Wifi routers at the moment which result in them losing connection to the internet sporadically and needing to be restarted. There were a pile of reports around the end of last year, then it seemed to improve but still occasionally seeing similar issues.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 