Hi
Any recommendations for someone who does home network cabling in AK, and who can setup wifi AP's/mesh at the same time if needed (so not electricians)

 

This house (not mine) has VDSL going to a separate, outdoor small office , Router is in that separate office.
There is conduit going underground from office into central bedroom in house , for ethernet . I assume its CAT5 .
The house is all concrete , so wifi is an issue . I have setup a Homeplug pair into the lounge for TV & laptop

 

They have been told their VDSL will be disconnected & they have to go to fibre.

Chorus have allready run the fibre & ONT in the Garage. Thats the issue .
They need Ethernet run through the house , from the garage .
He doesnt need high speed (Gb) in the separate office, just fast enough for email & trademe etc.
He's just had someone in (from spark/chorus) & has been told that the existing CAT5 to the office is "unusable" (it is usuable , for what he needs)
Im not sure how phone lines to the office could be done , but he can use his mobile if needed so not a deal breaker

 

Any suggestions of who can do some home cabling , without the nonsense he's been told ?
Cheers

 

 

@Coffeebaron

This is possibly something I can do, but my time in Auckland these days is very limited. Feel free to send me a PM with some details etc.




