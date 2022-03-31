Hi

Any recommendations for someone who does home network cabling in AK, and who can setup wifi AP's/mesh at the same time if needed (so not electricians)

This house (not mine) has VDSL going to a separate, outdoor small office , Router is in that separate office.

There is conduit going underground from office into central bedroom in house , for ethernet . I assume its CAT5 .

The house is all concrete , so wifi is an issue . I have setup a Homeplug pair into the lounge for TV & laptop

They have been told their VDSL will be disconnected & they have to go to fibre.



Chorus have allready run the fibre & ONT in the Garage. Thats the issue .

They need Ethernet run through the house , from the garage .

He doesnt need high speed (Gb) in the separate office, just fast enough for email & trademe etc.

He's just had someone in (from spark/chorus) & has been told that the existing CAT5 to the office is "unusable" (it is usuable , for what he needs)

Im not sure how phone lines to the office could be done , but he can use his mobile if needed so not a deal breaker

Any suggestions of who can do some home cabling , without the nonsense he's been told ?

Cheers